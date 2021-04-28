Global Geofoams Market By Type (Expanded Polystyrene Geofoams, Extruded Polystyrene Geofoam), Application (Road & Highway Construction, Building & Infrastructure, Airport Runways & Taxiways, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Geofoams market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 1296.54 million by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 6.40% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Geofoams market report analyses the growth, which is currently maintain a significant growth due to increasing demand to improve road infrastructure.

Goefoam is a type of expanded polystyrene which can be used in manufacturing of large lightweight blocks of varying height and thickness. Geofoam is also used in various applications such as thermal insulation, compressible inclusions, lightweight fill, green roof fill and drainage.

Increasing demand from end-user industries because of their excellent and superior properties, adoption of cost saving material and easy availability of geofoams as an alternative to traditional land stabilization materials are some of the factors that will enhance the growth of the geofoams market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, development of infrastructure and adoption of advanced technology will further create new opportunities for the growth of geofoams market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Harmful impact occurred when come in contact with petroleum solvents will acting as a restraint factor for the growth of geofoams market in the above mentioned forecast period.

This geofoams market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research geofoams market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Geofoams Market Scope and Market Size

Geofoams market is segmented on the basis of type and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, geofoams market is segmented into expanded polystyrene geofoams and extruded polystyrene geofoam. Expanded polystyrene geofoams will hold the largest market share due to their usage in road, highway and construction application.

Geofoams market is segmented in terms of market value, volume, market opportunities and niches into multiple applications. The application segment for geofoams market include road & highway construction, building & infrastructure, airport runways & taxiways, others. Road & highway is further sub-segmented into road widening, bridge abutment, bridge underfill and culverts, pipelines, and buried structures. Building & infrastructure segment is further sub-segmented into compensating foundations, slope stabilization, stadium & theater seating and foundation for lightweight structures.

Geofoams Market Country Level Analysis

Geofoams market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country type and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the geofoams market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the geofoams market due to the rising demand of geofoams from end-user industry for improving infrastructure in this region. North America region is expected to hold the largest growth rate due to the increasing requirement of construction material in U.S.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Geofoams Market Share Analysis

Geofoams market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to geofoams market.

The major players covered in the geofoams market report are Carlisle, Amvic Inc., ACH Foam Technologies, Inc., Insulation Corporation of America,, AFM Corporation, Jablite, ThermaFoam, LLC, Expol, Airfoam., Légerlite, Benchmark Foam Inc., Mega Packaging Corporation, STARRFOAM, Foamex, Universal Foam Products., GALAXY POLYSTYRENE LLC., Technopol SA, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Customization Available : Global Geofoams Market

Data Bridge Market Research is a leader in consulting and advanced formative research. We take pride in servicing our existing and new customers with data and analysis that match and suits their goal. The report can be customised to include production cost analysis, trade route analysis, price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries (ask for the list of countries), import export and grey area results data, literature review, consumer analysis and product base analysis. Market analysis of target competitors can be analysed from technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies. We can add as many competitors that you require data about in the format and data style you are looking for. Our team of analysts can also provide you data in crude raw excel files pivot tables (Factbook) or can assist you in creating presentations from the data sets available in the report.

