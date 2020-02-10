Genomics Industry: Global Market Trend, Share, Profit, Growth and Key Manufacturers Analysis Report

The Genomics market report offers majority of the latest and newest industry data that covers the overall market situation along with future Assessment.

In the report the Genomics Market, the market is expected to reach US$ 32,995.3 Mn in 2025 from US$ 14,728.6 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.8% from 2017-2025.

The genomics market is driven by the driving factor such as growth in investments & funds for genomics, declining cost of sequencing procedures, increasing number of start-up companies and technological developments in genomics are likely to drive the market in the coming years. The market is likely to restrain its growth due to the factors such as nonexistence of skilled professionals and high cost of equipment used in genomics. Whereas the trend of utilizing the technologies in genomics for various applications are likely to propel the growth of the market.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3206866?utm_source=DGN&utm_medium=Nilesh

The genomics market as per the technology the segment is segmented as sequencing, microarray, polymerase chain reaction, nucleic acid extraction & purification and others. The market of sequencing has the highest market share in 2017, contributing a market share of 38.1% and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The higher acceptance of the sequencing procedures for the genomics are likely to propel the genomics market in the coming future. Likewise, the microarray contributed 28.0% of the market share in the year 2017 and is expected to be the fastest growing market in the coming near future.

The product & service segment of the genomics market includes instruments/systems, consumables and services. The product & service segment for the genomics market was valued at US$ 14,728.6 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, to reach US$ 32,995.3 Mn by 2025.

The instruments/systems segments are likely to dominate the market in the coming future owing to the offerings such as accuracy, speed, support across the globe for the systems used in the gene synthesis and genomics. The consumables segments are the fastest growing segment in the product & service as these are extensively used for the genomics projects. The segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the forecast period.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report genomics market:

Association for Responsible Research and Innovation in Genome Editing

Biobank Japan

Beijing Genomics Institute

Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Department of Biotechnology

King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology

National Center for Biotechnology Information

Institute of Chemical Biology

Dubai Cord Blood and Research Center

Dubai Health Authority

European Union

Food and Drug Administration

Get Discount of this Report @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-for-discount/3206866?utm_source=DGN&utm_medium=Nilesh

About Us:

Big Market Research has a range of research reports from various publishers across the world. Our database of reports of various market categories and sub-categories would help to find the exact report you may be looking for.

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Big Market Research

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive, #205, Portland,

OR 97220 United States

Direct: +1-971-202-1575

Toll Free: +1-800-910-6452

Email: [email protected]