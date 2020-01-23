Genome Engineering Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2024

The Global Genome Engineering Market Outlook Report is a comprehensive study of the Genome Engineering industry and its future prospects.. The Genome Engineering market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

Genome engineering refers to the techniques and strategies in which the DNA is deleted, replaced or inserted in the living organism’s genome with the help of molecular scissors or engineered nucleases. It is one of the active fields of research owing to its wide array of potential applications, specifically related to human health such as the manufacturing of therapeutic proteins, the rectification of a gene with a detrimental mutation, and the removal of repeated viral sequences. It also has an application in agricultural biotechnology such as the invention of novel generations of genetically modified plants. Genome engineering can also be used in the improvement of research tools, for instance, to exploit a gene’s function of a gene.

The in general increase in the manufacturing of genetically modified crops, the fast rise in the figure of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, the growing government expenditure for genomics, increasing R&D activities in the life science research, raised need of synthetic genes, and technological enhancements are few factors propelling the growth of the genome editing/genome engineering market. However, the strict regulatory authorities and ethical concerns are few factors impeding the market growth.

List of key players profiled in the Genome Engineering market research report:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Horizon Discovery, Genscript USA, Sangamo Biosciences, Integrated DNA Technologies, Origene Technologies, Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Lonza Group, New England Biolabs

By Technology

Clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), Transcription activator-like effector nuclease (TALEN), Zinc Finger Nuclease (ZFN), Other Technologies,

By Application

Overview, Cell Line Engineering, Animal Genome Engineering, Plant Genome Engineering, Other Application

By End-User

Overview, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academics, Clinical Research Organizations ,

By

The global Genome Engineering market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Genome Engineering market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Genome Engineering. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders from Genome Engineering Market Report:

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Genome Engineering market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

The Genome Engineering market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Genome Engineering industry.

