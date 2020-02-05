Genetic Testing Services Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2019-2024

In this report, the global Genetic Testing Services market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

The major players profiled in this Genetic Testing Services market report include:

companies profiled in the report are Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Genomic Health, Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Ambry Genetics, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Illumina, Inc., CENTOGENE AG, and 23andMe, Inc.

The global genetic testing services market has been segmented as follows:

Global Genetic Testing Services Market, by Test Type

Prenatal Testing

Newborn Screening

Predictive & Presymptomatic Testing

Pharmacogenomic Testing

Others

Global Genetic Testing Services Market, by Service Provider

Hospital-based Laboratories

Diagnostic laboratories

Specialty Clinics

Others

Global Genetic Testing Services Market, by Application

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Autoimmune Diseases

Others

Global Genetic Testing Services Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Israel Rest of MEA.



