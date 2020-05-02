Generic Drugs Market 2020-2026 By Application, By Product Type, Top Key Players: Ranbaxy Laboratories, Ltd, Actavis, Mylan Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

The Generic Drugs Market is expected to grow worth of US$ +195 Billion and at a CAGR of +11% over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Generics drugs are bioequivalent types of the originator medicines. These drugs are cheaper and offer similar health benefits as those of branded counterparts. Generics are showing high penetration in the pharmaceutical market across the globe.

Development of reliable & constant new product launch, support from the government, and adoption of mergers & acquisition strategies to launch new products by key vendors of Generic Drugs Market contribute to significant demand for generic drugs in the upcoming years.

Top Key Players:

Ranbaxy Laboratories, Ltd, Actavis, Mylan Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Sandoz International GmbH, Apotex Inc., Par Pharmaceutical Inc., Hospira Inc., Watson Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

The main factors that contribute to the growth of the Japan generic drugs market include increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, diabetes & cardiovascular diseases, rising costs of branded medicines, growth in geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditure, and high demand for generic medicines. However, issues such as the reliability and stability of generic drugs in Japan and lower reimbursement fees are expected to restrain the market development.

Generic Drugs Market: Segmentation Overview–

By Product Type:

Generic Prescription Medicines

Super Generics

Biosimilars

By Application:

Cardiovascular Products

Anti-Infective Drugs

Anti-Arthritis Drugs

Central Nervous System Drugs

Anti-Cancer Drug

Respiratory Products

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hospitals

Pharmacies

Private Clinics

Drug Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Others

By Regions:

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Table of Content:

Global Generic Drugs Market Research Report 2020-2026

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Generic Drugs Market International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Generic Drugs Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Generic Drugs Market.

Chapter 9: ……………………Continue To TOC

