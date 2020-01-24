Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) Market: 2020-2028 by Disease Overview, Trends, Symptoms, Clinical Trials, Diagnostic Methods, Epidemiology, Drugs & Emerging Therapies Analysis and Industry Forecast

Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD)- Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2028 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Generalized Anxiety Disorder in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. The Report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, the current and forecasted market size of Generalized Anxiety Disorder from 2017 to 2028 segmented by seven major markets.

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) is characterized by persistent, excessive, and unrealistic worry about everyday things. This worry could be multifocal, such as finance, family, health, and the future. It is in excess, is difficult to control, and often accompanied by many nonspecific psychological and physical symptoms. Excessive worry is the central feature of GAD.

Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-V) criteria is the updated criteria for GAD that separated out different mental disorders as anxiety, selective mutism, specific phobia, social anxiety disorder (also called social phobia), panic disorder, agoraphobia, generalized anxiety, substance abuse/medication-induced anxiety, and other conditions caused by anxiety disorders.

Geography Covered

– The United States

– EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

– Japan

Study Period: 2017-2028

Generalized Anxiety Disorder – Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm

The criteria of GAD in DSM-V include the characteristics, such as feeling restless, keyed up, or on edge, fatiguing easily, difficulty concentrating or the mind going blank, irritability, increased muscle tension, difficulty falling asleep, staying asleep, or restlessness. Excessive worry and anxiety occur most of the time for at least 6 months with at least three of the core symptoms in adults and one sign in the case of children.

Although the precise cause of GAD is unknown, scientific studies show that a combination of biological, genetic, cognitive, and environmental factors also play a role in GAD.

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Epidemiology

The Generalized Anxiety Disorder epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for every 7 major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders (KOL).

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology (Total 12-Month Prevalent Cases of Generalized Anxiety Disorder in 7MM (Adult, Adolescents and Children), Gender-Specific Prevalence of Generalized Anxiety Disorder in 7MM, Age-Specific Prevalence of Generalized Anxiety Disorder, Severity-Specific Prevalence of Generalized Anxiety Disorder), scenario of Generalized Anxiety Disorder in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017-2028.

According to Mart Research, the total prevalent cases of Generalized Anxiety Disorder in the 7MM was found to be 16,606,987 in 2017. The prevalence of Generalized Anxiety Disorder in the 7MM is expected to increase during the study period of 2017-2028.

Request a Sample copy and Get 10% Discount on Global Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) Market Research Report @ https://martresearch.com/contact/request-sample/2/44384

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Drug Chapters

This segment of the Generalized Anxiety Disorder report encloses the detailed analysis of and late stage (Phase-III) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.

Various types of therapies can help with GAD, such as supportive and interpersonal therapy. Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) has been more researched and specifically targets thoughts, physical symptoms, and behaviors, including the over-preparation, planning, and avoidance that characterizes GAD, along with this pharmacotherapy is also used.

The current market of Generalized Anxiety Disorder is centered on the destruction of lesions by psychological interventions, pharmacological interventions, or a combination of these modalities.

The standard category of pharmacological agents used in the management of GAD includes Selective serotonin re-uptake inhibitors (SSRIs), Selective norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), Pregabalin, Tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs), Benzodiazepines, Antihistamines, Atypical antipsychotics, Antioxidants, and others.

Among the pharmacological therapies, SSRIs (Paroxetine, Escitalopram, Sertraline, Fluoxetine, and others) are commonly used treatment as the first line of therapy. They can relieve anxiety symptoms and help to reduce the symptoms of depression that often accompany anxiety disorders.

Companies are working on therapies, such as Troriluzole (BioHaven), Escitalopram (Allergan) and others. These are anticipated to enter the Generalized Anxiety Disorder market by 2028.

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Outlook

The Generalized Anxiety Disorder market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trends of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.

According to Mart Research, the market of Generalized Anxiety Disorder in 7MM was found to be approximately USD 1,916.98 Million in 2017.

Generalized Anxiety Disorder market size in the United States accounted for approx. 67% of the total market in 2017. The US-led the market in 2017, followed by the EU5 and Japan respectively. Due to the high prevalence of this disease in the region, the Generalized Anxiety Disorder treatment market in the US is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period (2019-2028).



Buy Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) Market Research Report @ https://martresearch.com/paymentform/2/44384/Single_User



Generalized Anxiety Disorder Drugs Uptake

This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2017-2028. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.

Currently, the market of Generalized Anxiety Disorder depends on SSRIs, SNRIs as the first choice of therapy. However, in cases when SSRIs and SNRIs are ineffective or in severe cases, Benzodiazepines, Tricyclic Antidepressants, Azapirone (Buspirone) are the choice of treatment. Along with this other modality such as Antiepileptics, antipsychotics, etc. are also recommended.

The therapies in the late stage of development are Troriluzole (BioHaven), Escitalopram (Allergan) for patients with Generalized Anxiety Disorder.

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Report Insights

– Patient Population of Generalized Anxiety Disorder

– Therapeutic Approaches

– Pipeline Analysis

– Market Size and Trends

– Market Opportunities

– Impact of upcoming Therapies

……Continued

To Browse Full Global Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) Market Research Report @ https://martresearch.com/market-analysis/generalized-anxiety-disorder-(gad)–market-insights–epidemiology–and-market-forecast-2028/2/44384

A bout us:

Research is and will always be the key to success and growth for any industry. Most organizations invest a major chunk of their resources viz. time, money and manpower in research to achieve new breakthroughs in their businesses. The outcome might not always be as expected thereby arising the need for precise, factual and high-quality data backing your research. This is where MART RESEARCH steps in and caters its expertise in the domain of market research reports to industries across varied sectors.

Contact Us:

Mart Research

[email protected]

+1-857-300-1122