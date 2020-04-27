General Motion Control (GMC) Market 2020 Insights And Global Outlook – ABB, Schneider Electric, Omron, Rockwell Automation

The report titled “General Motion Control (GMC) Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

According to the publisher, the Global Motion Controller Market is accounted for $1,506.09 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $3,211.34 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for plant automation to achieve greater equipment efficiency, increased throughput and optimized process accuracy are some of the factors driving the market growth.

The major key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global General Motion Control (GMC) Market: Siemens, ABB, Schneider Electric, Omron, Rockwell Automation, Fuji Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, Allied Motion, Moog Inc, Delta Electronics, Yaskawa Electric, Yokogawa Electric and others.

Based on end user, the semiconductor and electronics segment held the dominant share in the market and is estimated to increase at a healthy pace over the forecast period. By type of axis, the multi axis controllers segment is expected to grow a significant CAGR as it offers very low power consumption featured through the use of centralized power units.

Global General Motion Control (GMC) Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global General Motion Control (GMC) Market on the basis of Types are:

PLC-based

PC-based

Stand-alone

On the basis of Application , the Global General Motion Control (GMC) Market is segmented into:

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Electronics & Electrical

Food & Beverage

Medical

Chemical Industry

Other

Regional Analysis For General Motion Control (GMC) Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global General Motion Control (GMC) Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

