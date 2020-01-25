Gene Therapy Market Global and Regional Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications 2024

Gene Therapy Market Outlook provides thoughtful analysis of current issues facing the industry, along with current facts and statistics about the production and application in Gene Therapy Market.. The Gene Therapy market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

The global gene therapy market is expanding at an exponential pace due to promising therapeutic outcomes of gene therapy, high prevalence and rise in incidence of cancer, and large number of clinical research pipeline products. The global gene therapy market is driven by new product approvals and commercialization, increasing demand and number of gene therapy treatment centers, and large number of patient population with unmet medical needs.

List of key players profiled in the Gene Therapy market research report:

Novartis AG, Orchard Therapeutics Limited., CELGENE CORPORATION, Spark Therapeutics, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd.

By Product

Yescarta, Kymriah, Luxturna, Strimvelis, Gendicine

By Application

Ophthalmology, Oncology, Adenosine Deaminase Deficient Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (ADA-SCID)

The global Gene Therapy market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Gene Therapy market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Gene Therapy. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders from Gene Therapy Market Report:

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Gene Therapy market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

The Gene Therapy market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Gene Therapy industry.

