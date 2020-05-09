Gear Pump Market Insights with Statistics and Growth Prediction 2019 to 2023

The ‘Global Gear Pump Market Outlook 2019-2023’ offers detailed coverage of Gear Pump industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand, end-use details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Gear Pump producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the market. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Gear Pump producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the market.

The global gear pump market size was valued at USD 1.67 billion in 2017. It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period (2019-2023). The market will witness high demand from oil and gas, automotive, chemical, and construction among other end-use sectors.

Key Vendors:

Linde Hydraullics GmbH & Co., KG, Bosch Rexroth AG, Eaton Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Bucher Hydraullics GmbH, Parker Hannifin Corp., Dynamatic Technologies Ltd., Hydac Group, Sapricon Hydraullics Industries, Gemma Automotive Co., Marzocchi Pompe S.p.A. and Daikin Ltd., request free sample to get a complete list of companies.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Summary

Global market for gear pump is estimated to grow considerably over the forecast period due to the growth of the construction sector. Gear pumps are positive displacement pumps that the liquid transfer fluid or by gears. It comprises two or more internal gears which produces the vacuum pressure to transfer fluid to the pump. It is available in small sizes to provide the flow of fluid stable compared to other pumps, such as diaphragm and peristaltic pumps. Gear pumps are pumps those potentially self-priming pump high viscosity fluids. They are easy to use, by nature, because of the ease of handling and maintenance.

The main factors driving the gear pump market include increasing scope in the automotive industry, construction and agriculture, increased application in the construction industry, strong demand field of materials handling, and technological advances. Several technological advances such as improved double speed with less number of components and axial gauge that reduces production costs while improving reliability. In addition, compared to other alternatives such as mechanical pumps, gear pumps offer advantages such as more precise and stable temperature, improved energy efficiency of the engine, reducing noise and emissions. However, the high cost of gear pumps is hindering the market for gear pump.

In terms of end user, gear pumps market is bifurcated into food & beverages, chemicals, automotive, oil & gas, construction, agriculture, pulp & paper, and others. Oil and gas segment is anticipated to lead the market in future due to high demand for oil. To meet this growing demand, organizations are increasingly emphasizing on adopting various techniques like thermal injection.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from key industry participants. The global Gear Pump market has been segmented into five major regions, namely, North America (U.S., Canada, and others), Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Russia, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and others), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and others), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and others). Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key vendors operating in this market.

This report provides comprehensive analysis of

-Key market segments and sub-segments

-Evolving market trends and dynamics

-Changing supply and demand scenarios

-Quantifying market opportunities through market sizing and market forecasting

-Tracking current trends/opportunities/challenges

-Competitive insights

-Opportunity mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs

Table of contents:

Part 1. Summary

Part 2. Report Methodology

Part 3. Market Overview

Part 4. Industry Value Chain

Part 5. Competitive Landscape

Part 6. Segmentation by Type

Part 7. Segmentation by Application

Part 8. Regional Perspectives

Part 9. Company Profiles

Part 10. Market Forecast

Part 11. Market Drivers

Part 12. Industry Activity

Part 13. Appendix

