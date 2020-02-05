Gastrointestinal Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2019-2026

Gastrointestinal disorders are related to digestive system and generally affect the colon, small & large intestine and rectum. The disorders include constipation, peptic ulcer diseases and irritable bowel syndrome. The major reason and cause of GI disorders are stress, intake of medicines such as iron pills and anti-depressants and unhealthy eating habits. Symptoms of the gastrointestinal infections include pain, bloating, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting. The major drugs that dominate the gastrointestinal diagnostics and therapeutics market are aciphex, afinitor, akynzeo, dificid and Prilosec.

The world gastrointestinal therapeutics and diagnostics market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future attributed to the rising incidences of gastrointestinal infections due to unhealthy dietary habits, increasing geriatric population, hectic lifestyle and obesity related issues. Other factors that drive the gastrointestinal therapeutics and diagnostics market are increased expenditure on healthcare sector, and medical advancement. However, side effects of the drugs are likely to restrain the growth of the market.

The report segments the gastrointestinal therapeutics and diagnostics market on the basis of application, conditions and geography. According to the application, market is segmented into diagnostics and therapeutic market. On the basis of conditions, market is categorized into gastroenteritis, gastrointestinal bleeding, irritable bowel syndrome, peptic ulcer disease and others. Geographic breakdown and deep analysis of each of the aforesaid segments is included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Major key players of the market have adopted agreement and product launch as their key strategy. Recently in January 2016 Takeda pharmaceutical company and enGene entered into an alliance to develop new therapies for gastrointestinal infections using enGenes Gene Pill gene delivery technique.

The Major key Players Are:

Abbott Laboratories

AstraZeneca

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Salix Pharmaceuticals

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global gastrointestinal therapeutics and diagnostics market.

Geographically, therapies for gastrointestinal therapeutics and diagnostics market is analyzed based on various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

This study evaluating competitive landscape and value chain has been taken into account to help in understanding the competitive environment across the geographies.

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2014-2022, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global gastrointestinal therapeutics and diagnostics market is provided.

