Gastrointestinal Electrocardiograph Market is Set to Garner Staggering Revenues by 2023

Gastrointestinal diseases are mild to chronic disorders related to gastrointestinal tract (GIT), which includes diseases related to esophagus, stomach, intestines, liver, pancreas and other associated body organs. Gastrointestinal diseases may or may not be life-threatening. Gastrointestinal disorders are usually chronic in nature and cause severe inflammation and irritation of bowel.

A large number of diagnostic tests and tools are used in the diagnosis of gastrointestinal diseases. These techniques mainly include endoscopy, electrogastrograph (EGG), MRI scanning and CT scans. Gastrointestinal electrocardiograph, also known as electrogastrograph (EGG) is a technique to measure action potentials of the stomach. The main aim of measuring action potential of stomach is to evaluate gastric motility and to determine the relation between EGG and identify the diseases related to stomach and GIT. The physiological basis of EGG underlies the motility of GI tract. The motility of GI tract is based on contractions of smooth muscle, which in turn is based on two patterns of electrical activity, namely; action potential and slow waves. Slow waves in GIT are initiated by the interstitial cells of Cajal (ICC). The maximum frequency of muscle contraction ranges from 3 waves in a minute (stomach) to 17 waves per minute (rectum).

The market of gastrointestinal electrocardiograph is segmented on the basis of types of EGG, such as electrogastroenterography (EGEG) and cutaneous electrogastrography. Further, the market is also segmented on the basis of applications (gastric diseases diagnosis), such as gastric cancer diagnosis, irritable bowel syndrome, functional dyspepsia, peptic ulcer, motility disorders (vomiting, nausea, delayed gastric emptying) and others. Moreover, the market is segmented on the basis of geography, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Currently, the North American region is the most lucrative market, owing to large number of patients diagnosed with gastrointestinal diseases and increased demand for advanced diagnostic technologies. However, Asia-Pacific is considered as the most promising market during the forecast period from 2014 to 2020, owing to rising prevalence of disease and increasing awareness about the GIT diseases, its symptoms, diagnostic tests and treatment.

The global market for gastrointestinal electrocardiograph is anticipated to witness a steady growth during the forecast period from 2014 to 2020. This growth is likely to support by the factors such as high prevalence of gastric disorders, increased use of advanced diagnostic technologies and growing medical infrastructure and healthcare expenditure. Large prevalence of chronic gastrointestinal diseases is another important propeller of the market growth. According to a report of National Digestive Diseases Information Clearinghouse (NDDIC), in the U.S., around 70 million people were affected by various types of digestive diseases in 2010. The report further states that around 245,000 people were killed in 2009, due to gastrointestinal diseases. Thus, high prevalence of chronic gastric diseases accelerates the market growth. Furthermore, according to the statistics provided by the Office for National Statistics, Government of the U.K., the healthcare expenditure of the U.K. has expanded from USD 101.8 billion in 2000 to USD 233.4 billion in 2012. This exponential growth in the healthcare expenditure of the developed countries (the U.S., the U.K. and Japan) propells strong development of medical infrastructure, which ultimately supports the growth of gastrointestinal electrocardiograph market. On the other hand, high cost and lack of awareness are the key restraints that may limit the market growth to some extent.

Some of the major players operating in this market include Synectics Medical, 3CPM Company, and Gastroscan amongst others.

This research report analyzes this market on the basis of its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

