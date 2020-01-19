Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2026)

Gasoline Direct Injection System Market is expected to reach 12.30 Billion by 2026 from 5.26 Billion in 2017 at CAGR of 9.9 % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report). GDI system offers numerous advantages as compared to other gasoline fuel injection technologies with regards to efficiency and specific power. GDI system works on common rail technology allowing an injection pressure, which is of higher magnitude as compared with that of conventional Port fuel injection (PFI) engines



Gasoline Direct Injection System Market is segmented by component, vehicle type, hybrid vehicle, engine type, and geography. I3 engine type will gain the largest market share in the forecast period. Higher fuel efficiency, lower emissions and lower cost of I3 engine compared to other engine types will fuel the market growth of this market. Hybrid vehicle segment is estimated to experience the significant growth of PHE vehicle. Rapid development in charging infrastructure and government support is anticipated to aid the market growth of Hybrid vehicle segment. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/1721

Growing trends of engine downsizing are trending the overall Gasoline Direct Injection System Market. However, a high cost of GDI engines as compared with port fuel injection will restrain the market growth. APAC is going to emerge as one of the higher growth regions in the forecast period followed by North America. Increased focus on fuel economy, reduction in CO2 emissions, and increasing demand for high-performance vehicle compared to other regions will fuel the GDI System market in the APAC region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for Gasoline Direct Injection System Market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Gasoline Direct Injection System Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the component, vehicle type, hybrid vehicle, engine type, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• v analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their key regions

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2016

• Estimated Year – 2017

• Forecast Period – 2017 to 2026

For company profiles, 2016 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/1721

Research Methodology

Research methodology used in Gasoline Direct Injection System Market report contains various secondary sources including directories such as International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), and European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA). Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about GDI System market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to Gasoline Direct Injection System Market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Gasoline Direct Injection System Market globally

Key Players in the Gasoline Direct Injection System Market Are:

• Delphi

• Park-Ohio

• Bosch

• Stanadyne

• Hitachi

• Schaeffler

• Infineon

• Denso

• Valeo

• Keihin

• Continental

• Renesas

• Magneti Marelli

• MSR-Jebsen Technologies

• Eaton Corporation

• Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

• Bajaj Auto Ltd

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• GDI system manufacturers and suppliers

• Engine components manufacturers

• GDI System Market Investors

• Regional Automobile Associations

• Automotive component manufacturing associations and experts

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

• Hybrid engine component manufacturers

• Government and regulatory authorities

The scope of the Gasoline Direct Injection System Market:

Research report categorizes the Gasoline Direct Injection System Market based on component, vehicle type, hybrid vehicle, engine type, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the GDI System market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Gasoline Direct Injection System Market, By Component

• Fuel Injectors

• Engine Control Unit (ECU)

• Sensors

• Fuel Rail

• Fuel Pump

Gasoline Direct Injection System Market, By Vehicle Type

• Hatchback

• Sedan

• SUV/MPV

• Pick Up Truck

• Coupe

Gasoline Direct Injection System Market, By Hybrid Vehicles

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

• Plug-In Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Gasoline Direct Injection System Market, By Engine Type

• I3

• I4

• V6

• V8

• Others (V10, V12, W10, W12)

Gasoline Direct Injection System Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Available Customization:

Maximize Market Research offers customization of report and scope of the report as per the specific requirement of our client.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/gasoline-direct-injection-system-market/1721/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com