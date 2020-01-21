Gasification Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2019 To 2025

The Gasification Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Gasification Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Gasification Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Gasification Market

Air Liquide, CB&I, General Electric, KBR Inc, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Royal Dutch Shell, Siemens Energy, Sedin Engineering Company, Synthesis Energy Systems, Thyssenkrupp.

The Gasification market worldwide is projected to grow by 177.5 Thousand Megawatts, driven by a compounded growth of 11.4%. Gasification, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 11.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 335.4 Thousand Megawatts by the year 2025, Gasification will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Irrespective of the increasing policies and regulations limiting emissions of pollutants and the concerns over price and availability of natural gas or oil or coal, the demand for low-cost power production in an environment friendly way is certain. Gasification is not only capable of producing power in an efficient and environment-friendly manner, but also supports the production of wide range of chemicals, fertilizers, liquid fuels, among others. The continuous evolvement of gasification technology has attracted interest, particularly in countries with vast coal reserves, for the conversion of coal to gas and coal to liquid conversion. In 2016, there were approximately 1,099 gasification projects with around 2,866 gasifiers, which are expected to increase further during 2018-2023 (the forecast period).

High Capital & Production Cost Restrains the Market

Even though Asian countries have huge electricity and climate-related issues, despite the use of conventional coal power plants, coal gasification capacities have not picked up as expected, due to the high capital and production costs involved in the process. Integrated gasification combined cycle (IGCC) coal plants are the primary users of the coal gasification technology to generate power. Although IGCC is promoted as clean coal, it is many times more carbon-polluting than renewable alternatives, such as wind and solar. The technology is expected to be 35% more expensive than conventional coal technology. Adding carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology makes it even more costly.

The Gasification market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Gasification Market on the basis of Types are

Biomass/Waste, Coal, Natural Gas, Petroleum, Other

On The basis Of Application, the Global Gasification Market is Segmented into

Gaseous Fuel, Power Generation, Chemical, Other

Regions Are covered By Gasification Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Europe to Witness Modest Growth

In spite of the high growth of renewables in the European region, natural gas is expected to maintain a significant share in its energy generation mix. Many countries in the European region remain dependent on the other regions for natural gas imports. With the expected increase in the demand for natural gas, implementation of gasification projects is expected to increase in Europe. The region is home to numerous idled coal-fired electric generation, which could be integrated into services through the integration of gasification technology, during the forecast period.

China to Register Highest Demand

The Chinese governments initiatives in its 11th and 12th five-year plans have boosted the gasification industry in the country. China produces more than 90% of its ammonia through coal gasification process, owing to the availability of huge amounts of inexpensive coal in the country. Although the coal-to-chemical gasification has taken a significant leap during the recent years, gasification used for power production has not shown much promise and its low growth rate is expected to improve during the forecast period. China is expected to increase the uptake of large-scale coal-to-SNG projects and possibly scale up various coal-to-oil technologies projects, which in turn, would supplement the gasification market during the forecast period.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports

-Detailed overview of Gasification Market

-Changing Gasification market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected Gasification market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Gasification Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

