Gas Turbine Upgrades For Performance Enhancement Market 2019 Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2027

Competitive Dynamics

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global gas turbine upgrades for performance enhancement market. Key players in the gas turbine upgrades for performance enhancement market include General Electric, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD., Siemens AG, Stellar Energy, Mee Industries Inc., ENRGISTX, and others. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis. The market for gas turbine upgrades for performance enhancement is primarily driven by stringent greenhouse gas (GHG) & carbon emission norms for gas turbine, cost-effective operation, automation and digitalization, growing infrastructural activities, low toxic emission and high operating speed, etc.

Global Gas Turbine Upgrades for Performance Enhancement Market: Research Methodology

The report provides the estimated market size of gas turbine upgrades for performance enhancement for 2016 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size of gas turbine upgrades for performance enhancement has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on key upgrade type, turbine cycle, and regional segments of gas turbine upgrades for performance enhancement market. Market size and forecast for each major upgrade types and turbine cycle have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, UN Comtrade, National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL), U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The gas turbine upgrades for performance enhancement market has been segmented as follows:

Global Gas turbine upgrades for performance enhancement Market: By Turbine Cycle

Simple Cycle

Combined Cycle

Global Gas turbine upgrades for performance enhancement Market: By Upgrade Type

Comprehensive Upgrade

Hot Section Coating

Compressor Coating

Inlet Air Fogging Evaporative Cooling Fogging Inlet Chilling Others

Others

Global Gas turbine upgrades for performance enhancement Market: By Region/Country/Sub-region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK Italy Spain France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



