Gas-phase Air Filtration Materials Market 10-year Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report 2019 – 2027

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global gas-phase air filtration materials market is fragmented in nature, with the presence of small-, medium-, and large-sized players. Prominent players operating in the global gas-phase air filtration materials market are entering into partnerships for the development of highly advanced gas-phase air filtration technologies.

Key players operating in the global gas-phase air filtration materials market include:

Filtration Group Corporation

3M Company

Cummins Filtration

American Air Filter Company, Inc.

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG

Koch Filter

Sogefi SpA

Global Gas-phase Air Filtration Materials Market: Research Scope

Global Gas-phase Air Filtration Materials Market, by Product

Potassium-impregnated Alumina

Coal-based Activated Carbon

Potassium Hydroxide Incorporated Activated Carbon

Phosphate Incorporated Activated Carbon

Global Gas-phase Air Filtration Materials Market, by Technology

Packed-bed Filter

Combination Filter

Global Gas-phase Air Filtration Materials Market, by End-user

Paper & Pulp

Chemical & Petrochemical

Food & Beverages

Health Care

Electronics & Semiconductor

Building & Construction

Others (Including Health Care and Metals & Mining)

Global Gas-phase Air Filtration Materials Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

