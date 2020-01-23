Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Forecasted To Surpass The Value Of US$ XX Mn/Bn By 2039 2017 – 2025

In 2019, the Gas Insulated Switchgear market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Gas Insulated Switchgear market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Gas Insulated Switchgear market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Drivers and Restraints

The requirement of low maintenance and the compact design of gas insulted switchgear are some of the major factors that are likely to fuel the growth of the global gas insulated switchgear market across the forecast period. In addition, the high efficiency of gas insulted switchgear in comparison with conventional switchgear and the long service life are some of the other factors predicted to supplement the growth of the overall market in the next few years.

On the contrary, the high cost of gas insulated switchgear is one of the key factors expected to hamper the development of the worldwide gas insulated switchgear market in the near future. Moreover, reducing the harmful effects of SF6 gas is considered as a major challenge for the growth of the global market. Nonetheless, the growing demand for energy and the development of an environment-friendly substitute to SF6 gas are projected to generate substantial opportunities towards the growth of the gas insulated switchgear market in the next few years.

Global Gas Insulated Switchgear Market: Region-wise Outlook

The research study offers an in-depth analysis of the global market for gas insulated switchgear in order to provide a clear understanding of the market. The key segments of the global market include the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and Europe. As per the market intelligence study, at present, Asia Pacific holds a key share of the global gas insulated switchgear market and is likely to remain in the leading spot throughout the forecast period. The swift growth of this region can be attributed to the current projects of implementation of UHV and EHV transmission in several developing nations.

Furthermore, the substantial contribution from Japan, China, and India is another major factor expected to contribute extensively towards the development of the market in the next few years. Moreover, the growing demand for gas insulated switchgear for transmission and distribution is anticipated to lucrative opportunities for the leading players operating in the gas insulated switchgear market across the globe.

Key Players Mentioned in the Research Report are:

The gas insulated switchgear market worldwide is expected to witness a high level of competition in the next few years. These players are emphasizing on the expansion of product portfolio by introducing new and effective products, which is likely to support the key players to sustain in the competitive scenario of the global market. Additionally, a substantial growth in the mergers and acquisitions and collaborations is estimated to accelerate the growth of the gas insulated switchgear market across the globe.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global market for gas insulated switchgear are Crompton Greaves Limited, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Larsen & Toubro, XI’an XD Switchgear Electric Co., Ltd., Schneider Electric, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Toshiba International Corporation, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., General Electric, Chint Electric Co. Ltd., Nissin Electric Co. Ltd., Hyosung Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

