Gas Engine Market : Global Industry Analysis And Forecast (2017-2026)

Gas Engine Market is expected to reach USD 6.9 Billion by 2026 from USD 3.8 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 6.2% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

The gas engine is an internal combustion engine that runs on the gaseous fuel such as natural gas, producer gas, blast furnace gas, and others as fuel.Gas Engine Market The Gas Engine Market based on fuel type has been segmented into natural gas, special gas, and others. Natural gas formed one of the major contributors for the market for the Gas Engine Market. Natural gas as a fuel in gas engines is mainly used for the power generation applications. Based on power output the market has been segmented into 0.5 MW–1 MW, 1 MW–2 MW, 2 MW–5 MW, 5 MW–10 MW and 10 MW–20 MW. The 1 MW-2 MW gas engines segment is expected to hold one of the largest market shares for the market. Power generation is one of the major applications of gas engine among others in manufacturing plants, public buildings, commercial buildings, and utilities.

Geographically, Europe formed one of the largest markets for gas engines. The growth in Europe is attributed to stringent environmental regulations related to air pollution and low price of natural gas are some of the factors driving the market growth.

Key Highlights:

• Gas Engine Market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the Gas Engine Market.

• Gas Engine Market segmentation on the basis of type, source, end-user, and region (country-wise) has been provided.

• Gas Engine Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• Gas Engine Market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Gas Engine Market are also profiled.

Research Methodology

Bloomberg, Factiva, and Hoovers are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Gas Engine Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to Gas Engine Market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Gas Engine market globally.

Some of the prominent key players in the Gas Engine Market include

• General Electric (US)

• Wärtsilä Corporation (Finland)

• Caterpillar (US)

• Rolls-Royce Holdings (UK)

• Siemens (US)

• Cummins (US)

• MAN (Germany)

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan)

Key Target Audience:

• Gas engine manufacturing companies

• Institutional investors

• Raw material suppliers

• National and local government organizations

• Associations

• Government and research organizations

Years considered to estimate the market size of the Gas Engine Market have been mentioned below:

• Base year-2016

• Estimated year-2017

• Forecast year- 2017 to 2026

The scope of the Gas Engine Market Report:

The Research report segments the Gas Engine Market based on fuel type, power output, application, end-user and geography

Gas Engine Market, By Fuel Type:

• Natural Gas

• Special Gas

• Others

Gas Engine Market, By Power Output:

• 0.5 MW–1 MW

• 1 MW–2 MW

• 2 MW–5 MW

• 5 MW–10 MW

• 10 MW–20 MW

Gas Engine Market, By Application:

• Power Generation

• Co-generation

• Others

Gas Engine Market, By End-User:

• Utilities

• Manufacturing

• Oil & Gas

• Others

Gas Engine Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Gas Engine Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Gas Engine Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Gas Engine Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Gas Engine Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Gas Engine Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Gas Engine Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Gas Engine Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Gas Engine by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Gas Engine Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Gas Engine Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Gas Engine Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Gas Engine Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/gas-engine-market/1225/

