Gamification in Education Market Current Trends, SWOT Analysis, Strategies, Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study2017 – 2025

Global Gamification in Education Market by Companies:

The company profile section of the report offers great insights such as market revenue and market share of global Gamification in Education market. Key companies listed in the report are:

competitive landscape of global gamification in education market include –

Bunchball (US)

NIIT (India)

MPS Interactive (India)

Microsoft (US)

D2L (Canada)

Top Hat (Canada)

Classcraft Studios (Canada)

Recurrence (US)

Fundamentor (India)

Cognizant (US)

BLUErabbit (Mexico)

Google (Grasshopper) (US)

Kahoot (Norway)

CK-12 (US)

Kuato Studios (US)

Global Gamification in Education Market: Key Dynamics

Corporate Employees and Professionals Need to Stay Updated

In the fast developing and evolving world, there is always something new left to learn. It has become important for every person in the corporate or professional world to stay updated with the latest methods of work, technology, and leadership. This forms an important basis for growth in the global gamification in education market.

With packed schedules and high work pressure, it is difficult for professionals to focus on learning new techniques. This way, corporates are introducing fun-filled learning techniques to help employees stay updated and improve their work efficiency. These aspects are predicted to boost growth in the global gamification in education market.

Academic Institutions Shifting from Conventional Teaching Methods

At the same time, universities and schools are shifting from conventional teaching methods to interesting learning aspects. This is being done to keep students excited and help improve learning outcomes. Such interests among academic institutions is expected to promote growth in the global gamification in education market.

Technology to Boost Demand

Technology plays a huge role in aiding growth in the global gamification in education market. With new technology entering the market, the products in the global gamification in education market will also evolve. It will also enable players to cater to the varying requirement of their consumers. Further, easy availability of connected devices like smartphones and easy access to internet are some of the other factors that will support growth in the global gamification in education market.

Global Gamification in Education Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, North America is believed to hold the highest share in the global gamification in education market. The presence of large number of technology companies that are known to develop products in the global gamification in education market is a primary factor for growth here. Besides, the well-developed internet infrastructure and high levels of literacy are other factors augmenting demand here. Besides North America, Europe will continue to remain important for companies in the global gamification in education market.

Global Gamification in Education Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

