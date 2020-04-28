Game Camera Market 2019 Precise Outlook – Vista Outdoor, Wildgame Innovations, Bgha

The report titled “Game Camera Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Game Camera market was valued at 57 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 68 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Game Camera.

A game camera, often referred to as “trail camera”, is a tough, motion-activated camera designed to take photos and videos of wildlife and security surveillance, and game camera is comprised of a motion detector and a digital camera. The motion detector uses passive infrared technology to sense movement and trigger the camera.

The global game camera industry reached a production of approximately 422.89 K units in 2016, and is expected to reach 533.91 K units in 2021.

The major key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Game Camera Market: Jeld-Prometheus Group, Vista Outdoor, Wildgame Innovations, Bgha Inc., Moultrie, Reconyx, Spypoint, Cuddeback, GSM Outdoors, Bolymedia and others.

Global Game Camera Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Game Camera Market on the basis of Types are:

8MP

8-12MP

12MP

On the basis of Application , the Global Game Camera Market is segmented into:

Entertainment

Hunting

Research

Others

The global largest market is North America. The market will reached a consumption volume of approximately 217.67 K Units in 2015, and the consumption volume share is 54.33%, and the secondary market is Europe, it will reached a consumption volume of 137.08 K Units in 2015, and the consumption volume share is 34.22%.

There are major three classification of game camera in this report, pixel<8MP, 8-12MP and pixel >12MP game camera. Globally, the production share of each type of game camera is 23.51%, 58.66% and 17.83% in 2015.

At present, the world’s large players are mainly concentrated in North America. The top three players are Prometheus Group, Vista Outdoor, and Wildgame Innovations respectively with global production market share as 17.71%, 13.09% and 14.72% in 2015.

Regional Analysis For Game Camera Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Game Camera Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Game Camera Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Game Camera Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Game Camera Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Game Camera Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

