Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Qorvo, Infineon, Samsung, Mitsubishi Electric, Efficient Power Conversion (EPC)

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device industry situations. According to the research, the Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device market.

Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market was valued at USD 16.68 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 25.33 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.75% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market include:

Qorvo

Infineon

Samsung

Mitsubishi Electric

Efficient Power Conversion (EPC)

Cree

Microsemi

Analog Devices

Macom

Panasonic

Sumitomo Electric

Texas Instruments

GaN Systems

Nichia

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Dialog Semiconductor