G-protein Coupled Receptor Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2019 To 2025

Abcam plc, Abbott, Becton, Dickinson, EMD Millipore, Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Promega Corporation, Qiagen, PerkinElmer, Inc., HD Biosciences Co. Ltd., DiscoveRx Corporation, Cisbio Bioassays, AbbVie.

The global G-protein Coupled Receptor Market to grow with a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR), also called seven-trans membrane receptor or heptahelical receptor, a protein located in the cell membrane that binds extracellular substances and transmits signals from these substances to an intracellular molecule called a G protein (guanine nucleotide-binding protein). GPCRs are found in the cell membranes of a wide range of organisms, including mammals, plants, microorganisms, and invertebrates. There are numerous different types of GPCRs—some 1,000 types are encoded by the human genome alone—and as a group, they respond to a diverse range of substances, including light, hormones, amines, neurotransmitters, and lipids. Some examples of GPCRs include beta-adrenergic receptors, which bind epinephrine; prostaglandin E2 receptors, which bind inflammatory substances called prostaglandins; and rhodopsin, which contains a photo reactive chemical called retinal that responds to light signals received by rod cells in the eye.

Oncology Estimated to Dominate the Global G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCR) Market by Therapeutic Areas

More than 700 genes are identified as the G protein-coupled receptors, which will form the largest protein superfamily in the human genome. GPCRs play a vital role in interfering a wide variety of physiological events, from sensory modulations to hormonal responses. A key recent focus for basic and clinical investigators demonstrated that signaling through GPCRs affects the various aspects of cancer biology such as invasion, migration and vascular remolding. Hence, the development of GPCR-targeted drugs will provide a novel therapeutic strategy in treating various types of cancers. As GPCR signaling is an important contributor to tumor growth and metastasis, discerning how GRKs regulate GPCR activity in cancer cells may greatly improve understanding of tumorigenesis and oncogenesis, and help develop novel anticancer therapies.

G-protein Coupled Receptor representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$62.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$54.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Calcium Level Detection Assays will reach a market size of US$55.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$514.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Calcium Level Detection Assays, GTP_S Binding Assays, cGMP Assays, Reporter Gene Assays, Receptor Internalization Assays, cAMP Assays

Cardiovascular System, Central Nervous System, Respiratory System, Immune System, Reproductive System, Oncology, Others

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

