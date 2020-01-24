Future Prospects of Healthcare Gamification Market by 2026 – Mango Health, Reflexion Health, Microsoft Corporation, Nike, Under Armour, Lissa, MedSqr, Hope Labs, Brain Resource, Cogstate

Healthcare gamification market is expected to witness significant growth due to growing acceptance of gamified models throughout the healthcare system. Gamification is a process of using ‘gaming’ elements to motivate and engage people in non-gaming contexts. The various elements of gamification include game mechanics (eg. points, badges, leaderboards, rewards) and game experience design (eg. countdown, storyline, discovery, quests and challenges, levels). Many industries are successfully applying gaming elements in non-game contexts using a technique called gamification.

Some of Top companies Profiled in this Report includes : Mango Health, Reflexion Health, Cohero Health, Respond Well, Pact, HubBub Health, Cog Cubed, Akili, Synandus, Ayogo Health, Bunchball, Fitbit, Microsoft Corporation, Nike, EveryMove, JawBone, Rally Health, Strava, SupperBetter, Under Armour, Welltok, Audace, Virtual Heroes, Barry Richards, Virtual Heroes, Lissa, MedSqr, Hope Labs, Brain Resource, Cogstate.

Global Healthcare Gamification Market Segmentation:

Product Type Segmentation:

casual games

serious games

exercise games

Industry Segmentation:

fitness management

medical training

physical therapy

others

Global Healthcare Gamification Market Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Healthcare Gamification consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Healthcare Gamification market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Healthcare Gamification manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Healthcare Gamification with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Healthcare Gamification submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Healthcare Gamification Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Healthcare Gamification Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Healthcare Gamification Market Forecast

