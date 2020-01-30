Future Outlook of Virtual Fitting Room Market Poised to Achieve CAGR of 20.5% by 2025 | Zugara, Visualook, Reactive Reality, Total Immersion, True Fit

A market study ”Global Virtual Fitting Room Market” examines the performance of the Global Virtual Fitting Room Market 2019. It encloses an in-depth Research of the Virtual Fitting Room Market state and the competitive landscape globally. This report analyzes the potential of Virtual Fitting Room Market in the present and the future prospects from various angles in detail.

Global Virtual Fitting Room Market Overview:

The Global Virtual Fitting Room Market is esteemed at roughly USD 2.5 Billion of every 2017 and is foreseen to develop with a rate of more than 20.5% over the figure time frame 2018-2025.

One of the most important key factors drives the growth of the Global Virtual Fitting Room Market is advent of advanced shopping. The key drivers for the Global Virtual Fitting Room Market are growing adoption of advance technologies to enhance the customer’s shopping experience, digitization, growing number of Smartphone user coupled with increasing online shopping. Growing number of smart phone user are rising the online shopping trend that is significantly impacting the Global Virtual Fitting Room Market.

As per the market research report, new technologies adoption is also impacting the shopping behavior of the customers. For instance, as per the Pew Research Centre, citizen incorporates wide range of digital tools and platform in the shopping decisions. In addition, in 2016, about 8 in 10 Americans were online shoppers and also represent that 79% of the U.S. adults are online shoppers as per the pew research Centre. Similarly, in India, about 25% of the total internet users in 2018 were online shopper as compared to 9% in 2013 of the total internet users as per the United Nations Industrial Development Organization. Thus, growing number of online shoppers are significantly supplementing the adoption & growth virtual fitting room? Furthermore, growing need to reduce return rates coupled with increasing number of partnerships are expected to create lucrative growth prospects of the virtual fitting room market across the globe.

The Global Virtual Fitting Room Market is segmented on the basis of Component, End-User, Use Cases and Region. Based on the Component, the Global Virtual Fitting Room Market is sub-segmented into Software, Hardware, Services and others. On the basis of End-User, the Global Virtual Fitting Room Market is classified into Physical store, Virtual store and others. Based on the Use Cases, the Global Virtual Fitting Room Market is classified into Apparel, Eye wear, Jewelry &Watches, Beauty & cosmetics and others.

In terms of the regional analysis, North America holds the leading position in virtual fitting room market owing to presence of large number of smart phone users coupled with growing number of online shopping users. Whereas, APAC is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of APAC region is witnessed owing to the untapped opportunities in countries such as India and China. Additionally, growing adoption of advanced technologies in the regions is also witnessing significant growth in the region.

Top Leading Key in Players Global Virtual Fitting Room Market: Metail, Zugara, True Fit, Total Immersion, 3D-A-Porter, Magic Mirror, AstraFit, Fit Analytics, Visualook, ELSE Corp, Imaginate Technologies, Reactive Reality Gmbh and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Latest Industry News:

Zugara (May 15, 2019) – Novelis recently engaged Zugara to develop an Augmented Reality mobile app that could help act as an interactive sales tool for Novelis’ product team. The AR experience needed to help communicate the product features and attributes for Novelis’ new aluminum battery enclosure for electric vehicles.

“Novelis consistently seeks new, innovative ways to engage with our customers when it comes to marketing our products,” said Nick Dzierzak, Electric Vehicle Business Development Manager, Novelis Global Automotive Team. “Augmented Reality helps improve the interaction and engagement with our customers by offering our sales & technical teams a new way to present our products and material data and can be used anywhere and anytime in true to life detail and form. The Zugara Team was great to work with and helped explain how both Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality could be utilized both with our mobile application and within our organization.”

Region segment: Virtual Fitting Room Market report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Virtual Fitting Room in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

