Future outlook of Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Oil & Gas Market with Type (Hardware, Software, Services), Application, Function and Top Companies like IBM, Intel, Microsoft, Oracle, General Vision, Cisco, Infosys, Accenture, Google, Microsoft

The growth of the artificial intelligence in the oil and gas market can be attributed to the increasing big data technology in the oil and gas industry to augment E&P capabilities, significant increases in venture capital investments, the growing need for automation driving the oil and gas industry, and tremendous pressure to reduce production costs. The growth will be mainly driven by the rise in adoption of the big data technology, digitalization of the Oil & Gas industry, investments in AI-related start-ups, and rising pressure to reduce production costs and increase efficiency.
The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Oil & Gas market is Estimated to grow at a CAGR of +12% during forecast period.
New report takes a close and analytical look at the various companies that strive for a higher share of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Oil & Gas market. Data on the leading and fastest-growing segments along with what drives them has been given. This report implements a balanced mix of primary and secondary research methodologies for its analysis. The market is segmented on the basis of key criteria. For this purpose, a section dedicated to company profiles has been included in the report.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report includes,
IBM (US), Intel (US), Microsoft (US), Accenture (Republic of Ireland), Google (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), Numenta (US), Sentient technologies (US), Inbenta (US), General Vision (US), Cisco (US), FuGenX Technologies (US), Infosys (India), Hortonworks (US), Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands)
The research report categorizes the Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Oil & Gas market to forecast revenues and analyze trends in each of the following subsegments:
Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Oil & Gas Market Segment, by Type:
- Hardware
- Software
- Hybrid
Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Oil & Gas Market Segment, by Function:
- Predictive maintenance and machinery inspection
- Material movement
- Production planning
- Field services
- Quality control
- Reclamation
Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Oil & Gas Market Segment, by Application:
- Upstream
- Downstream
- Midstream
Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Oil & Gas Market Segment By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- Latin America
- MEA
This research report briefs:
- It covers the forecast and analysis of Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Oil & Gas Market.
- Detailed information about the market opportunities has been included.
- The revenue generated by the target key players.
- The existing scenario of the market.
North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe have been considered for the studies on the basis of several terminologies.
The competitive landscape of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Oil & Gas Market is described in terms of the players and their statistics. For each key player, the report reveals production rates, costing, overall pricing, revenue generation, and market share within the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Oil & Gas Market.
A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Oil & Gas Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Oil & Gas Market scenario to further decide on this market project.
Table of Contents
Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Oil & Gas Market Research Report
Chapter 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Oil & Gas Market Overview
Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry
Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application
Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter 12 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Oil & Gas Market Forecast
