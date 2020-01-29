Future Outlook of Amphibious Landing Craft Market is significantly Grow – Forecast 2025 | Top International Players – Griffin Hoverwork, L-3 Unidyne

“Amphibious Landing Craft Market” report includes – Industry Future Trends, Growth Opportunity, Experts reviews and forecast period (2019-2023). A wide range of Applications, Utilization Ratio, Supply and Demand analysis are also consist in the Report. At the end report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis.

Amphibious ships are capable of carrying large troops and a myriad of combat vehicles, aircraft, landing craft, and engineering equipment’s. These ships are equipped with medical facilities and are also used for transporting military troops to affect places to provide relief and assistance to people in need. These numerous capabilities in vessels have led to increased investments in this market.

The Global Amphibious Landing Craft Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Amphibious Landing Craft Market is sub segmented into LCAC (Landing Craft Air Cushion), LCM (Landing Craft Mechanized), LCU (Landing Craft Utility). Based on End Use Industry segment, the market is sub segmented into Commercial, Military.

According to geography, North America held the largest market share in the Global Amphibious Landing Craft Market as of 2017. It is estimated that the region will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period, mainly due to focus on countering terrorism threats, maritime boundary conflicts and securing seaborne trading, which increases the demand for the modernizing of surveillance capabilities, driving the market growth. It is also estimated that APAC will follow Europe to grow at a fastest pace due to increasing government budget for defense during the forecast period.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Latest Industry Updates:

Abu Dhabi, UAE– Abu Dhabi Ship Building PJSC (ADSB) today released its financial results for the financial year ended 31 December 2017. The report was accompanied by a statement from the Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Khaled Al Mazrouei, who provided highlights from the successful business year.

Overall, 2017 was another positive year for ADSB, as the company surpassed targets, re-branded its market position, and continued to build on the momentum from all operational segments. In his statement, Dr. Al Mazrouei called attention to the even more improved financial position of the company, including increased gross profit (from AED 256.1 million in 2016 to AED 277.1 million in 2017), and increased net profit (from AED 61.3 million in 2016 to AED 104.8 million in 2017). These results were mainly driven by the increased scope of the awarded Marine Support Services contract, which covers a period of three years (until January 2020), and cost efficiencies within existing Ship Build projects. Furthermore, efforts to expand into oil and gas fields significantly accelerated in 2017.

Some of the major players that operate in the Global Key Market are Griffin Hoverwork, L-3 Unidyne, Marine Alutech, Almaz, Abu Dhabi Shipbuilding, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, Goa Shipyard, General Dynamics NASSCO.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

1 North America

2 Europe

3 China

4 Japan

