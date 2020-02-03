Future of Data Protection as a Service Market Size 2027 Business News
Worldwide Data Protection as a Service Market report of 2019 provides a detailed market overview as well as industry analysis for / of companies, manufacturers and distributors covering data on gross margin, cost structure, consumption value, sale price and more.
Big Market Research added a latest market research report on ‘Global Data Protection as a Service Market: Global Analysis and Forecasts by Deployment, Organization Size, Service Type, 2019-2027’.
The global data protection as a service market accounted for US$ 9.55 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.1% over the forecast period 2019–2027, to account for US$ 94.3 Bn by 2027.
Currently, the data protection as a service market is gaining high momentum across the globe owing to increasing penetration of digitization in various industries, data security and protection has become a vital component of business transaction ecosystems, especially in financial institutions and online retail. The demand for DPaaS in companies is increasing at a fast pace, mainly because these solutions allow companies to comply with various rules and regulations.
The overall data protection as a service market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the data protection as a service market.
The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the data protection as a service market.
GLOBAL DATA PROTECTION AS A SERVICE MARKET SEGMENTATION
Global Data Protection as a Service Market – By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
Company Profiles:
- Amazon Web Services Inc.,
- Commvault
- EMC Corporation
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- IBM Corporation
- Others
Table of Contents:
- Introduction
- Key Takeaways
- Research Methodology
- DPaaS Market Landscape
- DPaaS Market – Key Industry Dynamics
- DPaaS Market – Global Market Analysis
- DPaaS Market – By Deployment
- DPaaS Market – By Organization Size
- DPaaS Market – By Service Type
- DPaaS Market – Geographical Analysis
- DPaaS Market – Industry Landscape
- DPaaS market – Company profile
- Appendix
