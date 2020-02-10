Future of Ceramic Tiles Market Size 2025 Business News

The Ceramic Tiles Market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions and splits the Ceramic Tiles market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Ceramic Tiles Market accounted for US$ 81.01 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025, to account for US$ 122.59 Bn in 2025.

The uprising trend of adoption of ceramic tiles for new construction in the developed and developing regions of Asia Pacific and Europe, coupled with rapidly increasing commercial and residential infrastructures in the regions are proving to be key influential factors for the growth of ceramic tiles in the present market scenario. Similar trend is anticipated to catalyze the demand for ceramic tiles in the forthcoming years.

Additionally, the global construction industry is also witnessing an upward trend in the renovation and reconstruction activities, which is leading the builders and constructors as well as house owners to opt for ceramic tiles. This factor is also helping the market to propel over the years. Furthermore, different emerging economies are attracting foreign direct investments (FDI) for enhancing their construction industry, which is propelling the demand for ceramic tiles.

Attributing to the moderate entry barriers to the market, several tier-2 and tier-3 companies are entering the market, and thereby, increasing the competitiveness of the market. With the constantly increasing number of tier-2 and tier-3 companies, several well-established and industry recognized players are acquiring these local players in order to expand their global operations, product offerings, customer base, and ultimately annual sales.

The market is broken down on basis of five strategic regions globally as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Geographically, the market is presently dominated by Asia Pacific region, and the market is expected to be in the favor of Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. The regions are again segmented into various countries.

The global ceramic tiles market on a global context has been segmented into two categories namely; by types and by application. Based on different types of ceramic tiles the market is bifurcated as floor tiles and wall tiles. The application segment is classified as commercial sector and residential sector.

The overall ceramic tiles market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the ceramic tiles market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the global ceramic tiles market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the Ceramic Tiles industry.

