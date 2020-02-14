Future of Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market Size 2025 Business News

The Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market report comprises the current size and trends with Assessment. It also provides with different types of product segments of the global market. The Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market report offers the global market potential rates of the Automatic Number Plate Recognition market along with various product segments.

Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market is expected to grow US$ 1654.4 million by 2025 from US$ 643.1 million in 2016.

The sales of ANPR is largely influenced by numerous factors. Amongst the factors, application markets influence their sales. Vehicle Parking, Traffic Management, Security & Surveillance and Toll Enforcement are the applications for ANPR. These applications are expected to have a large impact on the growth of ANPR market.

Potentially, security & surveillance and traffic management present larger opportunities as compared to other applications due to increasing traffic and increasing crime related activities.

Law enforcement agencies need a better technology for better traffic management and detecting the verdict in the cases of crimes. Thus, these two sectors present bundle of opportunities for the ANPR vendor’s growth.

ANPR market by end-user vertical is segmented into Government and Commercial. Government agencies and private companies have been looking for a better solution for providing better surveillance & security and management and reduce human effort for the same. Thus, a progress in the direction of better security and management is expected to drive the ANPR market.

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

Also, primary interview was conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the ANPR industry.

