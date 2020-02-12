FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD, LEONI AG, Hitachi | Global Railway Wiring Harness Industry
Railway Wiring Harness Market: Summary
The Global Railway Wiring Harness Market is estimated to reach USD 4 Billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.9 %, Predicts Forencis Research (FSR).The wire harness is a set of electrical cables and wires bundled together mainly for signal transmission and providing electric power supply. It is also called as cable assembling or wiring loom. In Railways, wiring harness plays an important role as they can be installed as one unit instead of one wire at a time, this helps to save space and increase the overall safety. These harnesses can be designed as per the geometric and electrical requirements and thus can be used in metro, high-speed train and light rail transit (LRT) for data and power transmission.
Railway Wiring Harness Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Growing Need for Railway Safety Systems
Today’s railways are undergoing through rapid changes to increase the quality of transport. Wire harness is the crucial component of the railway safety system. The main function of a wired system in any transportation is to transfer electricity from a power source safely to a given product. The safety of the railway mainly depends on the number of factors wherein technical condition of rolling stock is one of them. Any fault in the wiring system can result in short circuit, electrical fires, and can harm any users and passengers. Hence, there exist high need for better safety system in order to boost the passenger’s safety, which is expected to drive this market during the forecast period.
Rise in Rail Infrastructure Projects
Over the past decade, urban and rail infrastructures have rapidly scaled up. The growing demand for railways in emerging and developing regions is projected to drive the market during the forecast period. Rise in rail travelers across the globe is projected to boost the demand for better rail infrastructure. In addition to this, some emerging countries are spending heavily to increase rail infrastructure, which is anticipated to spur the market growth. For instance, Britain’s railways in the 2020’s are planning to invest around $50 billion in the development of new trains, constructing new lines and upgrading existing tracks.
Market Restraint:
Labor Intensive Production
The extraordinary fact about the wiring harness is that it is handmade. Manufacturing of the wiring harness is predominantly done by human resources. The product quality of wiring harness varies from individual to individual. Therefore, companies face a constant challenge of delivering products of similar quality on a regular basis.
Hence, labor-intensive production is a restraining factor for the railway wiring harness market.
Railway Wiring Harness Market: Key Segments
- Based on Material: Conductor and
- Based on Component: Wire and Cables, Connectors, Terminals, Wiring Duct, and
- Based on Voltage: Low Voltage (Up to 1000V), Medium Voltage (1000V to 25kV) andHigh Voltage (25kV to 230kV)
- By Cable Type: Lan Cables, Jumper Cables, Power Cables, Vehicle-Connecting Cables, andOthers
- By Application: Driver’s Cab Harness, Harness Connecting to Pantograph, Under-Floor Harness, Door Harness, Power Socket Harness, Harness Connecting to Surveillance Camera, Lighting Harness, Harness Connecting to Cubicle andOthers
- Based on Rail Type: High-Speed Train, Metro Rail Transit (MRT) andLight Rail Transit (LRT)
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-PacificMiddle East & Africa, South America with individual country-level analysis.
Railway Wiring Harness Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of the report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Railway Wiring Harness Market, by Material
Conductor
- Aluminum
- Copper
Insulation
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Polyurethane (PU)
- Rubber
- Silicone
- Others
Railway Wiring Harness Market, by Component
- Wire and Cables
- Connectors
- Terminals
- Wiring Duct
- Others
Railway Wiring Harness Market, by Voltage
- Low Voltage (Up to 1000V)
- Medium Voltage (1000V to 25kV)
- High Voltage (25kV to 230kV)
Railway Wiring Harness Market, by Cable Type
- Lan Cables
- Jumper Cables
- Power Cables
- Vehicle-Connecting Cables
- Others
Railway Wiring Harness Market, by Application
- Driver’s Cab Harness
- Harness Connecting to Pantograph
- Under-Floor Harness
- Door Harness
- Power Socket Harness
- Harness Connecting to Surveillance Camera
- Lighting Harness
- Harness Connecting to Cubicle
- Others
Railway Wiring Harness Market, by Rail Type
- Passenger Vehicles
- High-Speed Train
- Metro Rail Transit (MRT)
- Light Rail Transit (LRT)
Railway Wiring Harness Market, by Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
