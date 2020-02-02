Fungicides Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- The DOWChemical Company, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Syngenta AG, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions, Nippon Soda Co.

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Fungicides Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Fungicides market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Fungicides market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Fungicides players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Fungicides industry situations. According to the research, the Fungicides market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Fungicides market.

Global Fungicides Market was valued at USD 14.52 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 21.91 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.68% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Fungicides Market include:

The DOWChemical Company

Sumitomo Chemical Co.

Syngenta AG

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions

Nippon Soda Co.

BASF SE

E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

Bayer Cropscience AG

FMC Corporation