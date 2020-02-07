Fungi-based Protein Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2019 – 2029

In 2029, the Fungi-based Protein Market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Fungi-based Protein Market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Fungi-based Protein market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Fungi-based Protein Market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019 – 2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size.

Fungi-based Protein Market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Fungi-based Protein Market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Fungi-based Protein Market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

Key Players

Some of the key players in global fungi-based protein are Quorn Foods (Monde Nissin Corporation), Tyson Foods Inc., 3fbio Ltd., Naturex, NOW Health Group, Willows Ingredients, Aumgene Biosciences, and others.

Opportunities for Market Participants

The global Fungi based protein market is in its growth phase and thus is has several opportunities for emerging as well as existing market players. The increasing number of vegan population in developed countries, as well as rising veganism trend in developing countries, creates opportunities for fungi-based protein market participants to diversify their product range as well as expand to untapped regions. With the rapid spread of the Internet in all corner of the world, there is a rise in awareness among people about benefits as well as functional properties of fungi-based proteins. Thus, food and beverages manufacturers are opting e-Commerce to penetrate to markets across the world and increase presence in the fungi-based protein market.

Global Fungi-based Protein Market: A Regional Outlook

The global fungi-based protein market can be regionally segmented as North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia, Middle East & Africa, and Oceania. Europe, as well as the North American region, are expected to hold the major share in fungi-based protein market owing to the increasing number consumer shift to plant-based and vegan diet as well as the presence of key players. However, East Asia as well as South Asia region is expected to exhibit a rapid growth in fungi-based protein market owing to the increasing number of health-conscious people as well as flourishing food and beverage industry. The players in fungi-based protein markets are expected to expand to potential markets such as Latin America & Middle East & Africa regions.

