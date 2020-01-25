Functional Safety Market by Component (Safety Sensor, Programmable Safety System, Final Control Element) – Global Forecast to 2024

According to Market Study Report, Functional Safety Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Functional Safety Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Functional Safety Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Functional Safety Market is estimated to grow from US$ 4.6 Billion in 2019 to US$ 7.1 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 8.8%. This report spread across 198 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 156 Tables and 39 figures is now available in this research.

Get Free Sample Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2722131

Top Companies profiled in the Functional Safety Market:

Emerson (US)

Honeywell (US)

Rockwell (US)

ABB (Switzerland)

Schneider (France)

Yokogawa (Japan)

General Electric (US)

Hima Paul (US)

Omron (Japan)

Siemens (Germany)

“Market for fire & gas monitoring systems to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period“

The fire and gas monitoring system market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024. Fire and gas safety systems continuously monitor fire or combustible/toxic gas leakages and provide early warning to prevent escalations. By implementing functional safety-certified fire and gas systems, plants can meet their safety and critical infrastructure protection requirements. The IEC 61511 and ANSI/ISA standards are increasingly being followed in various process industries, thereby contributing to the high growth of the market for fire & gas systems.

Avail 20% Discount on this report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=2722131

“Oil & gas industry to hold major share of functional safety market during forecast period”

The oil & gas industry is expected to hold the majority market share from 2019 to 2024. The oil & gas industry faces different types of risks and hazards, thereby giving rise to serious accidents that might have an adverse impact on people, assets, and environment. In avoiding such incidents, functional safety becomes a matter of utmost importance. Various safety instrumented systems are used in the oil & gas industry.

Competitive Landscape of Functional Safety Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking Analysis: Functional Safety Market

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionaries

3.2 Innovators

3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Strength of Product Portfolio

5 Business Strategy Excellence

6 Competitive Situation & Trends

6.1 Contracts, Agreements, and Partnerships

6.2 Product Launches & Developments

6.3 Acquisitions

Enquire more @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=2722131

List of Tables:

Table 1 Functional Safety Market, By System, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 2 Functional Safety Market for Emergency Shutdown Systems, By Offering, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 3 Market for Emergency Shutdown Systems, By Component, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 4 Market for Emergency Shutdown Systems, By Service, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 5 Market for Emergency Shutdown Systems, By Industry, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 6 Market for Emergency Shutdown Systems, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 7 Emergency Shutdown System Market for Oil & Gas, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 8 Emergency Shutdown System Market for Power Generation, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 9 Emergency Shutdown System Market for Chemicals, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 10 Emergency Shutdown System Market for Food & Beverages, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

….and More