Fuel Management Systems (FMS) Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth by 2025: International Company’s – Trimble, Emerson, TomTom

The Global Fuel Management Systems (FMS) Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. Fuel Management Systems (FMS) market is cover distinctive segment market estimate, both volume and value, also cover diverse businesses customers’ data, which is imperative for the makers.

Based on the Type, the Global Fuel Management Systems (FMS) Market is sub-segmented into Measuring, Monitoring, Reporting and others. On the basis of Application, the Global Fuel Management Systems (FMS) Market is classified into Road Transportation, Rail Transportation, Marine, Aircraft and others.

Big Industry News:

Trimble (May 29, 2019) – Trimble Announces New Integration with SaferWatch for Enhanced Carrier Management Trimble announced that it has integrated its TMW.Suite transportation management solution with SaferWatch software, an online solution from Truckstop.com that provides carrier information and compliance monitoring. Now, TMW.Suite customers have the capability to more effectively manage sourcing and on-boarding of carriers with automated carrier selection rules, on-demand certificates of insurance, CSA-e percentile scores and other key data points to ensure users work with qualified carriers. TMW.Suite is one of Trimble’s transportation management system (TMS) solutions, which enable transportation and logistics providers to better manage nearly every aspect of their business.

The new integration enables streamlined carrier approvals to help increase efficiency, decrease internal costs and scale for growth. In addition, the automated carrier selection rules will enable customers to better reduce the risk of on-boarding and working with carriers that do not comply with Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) regulations. This will help Trimble users ensure that their operations are up and running at all times without having to worry about being shut down.

“The integration between TMW.Suite and SaferWatch is meant for user ease-of-use while Trimble users look to work with new partners,” said Jay Delaney, senior director, product management for Trimble’s Transportation Division. “With SaferWatch’s focus on staying up-to-date on FMCSA regulations and its insurance database, our customers can be confident that they are working with qualified carriers.”

Top Leading Key in Players Global Fuel Management Systems (FMS) Market: Omnitracs, E-Drive Technology, Veeder-Root, ESI Total Fuel Management, SCI Distribution, Fluid Management Technology, SmartFlow Technologies, Emerson, Fleetmatics Group, TomTom, Trimble and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Fuel Management Systems (FMS) Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). Omnitracs, E-Drive Technology, Veeder-Root, ESI Total Fuel Management, SCI Distribution, Fluid Management Technology, SmartFlow Technologies, Emerson, Fleetmatics Group, TomTom, Trimble are some of the key vendors of Fuel Management Systems (FMS) across the world. These players across Fuel Management Systems (FMS) Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

Region segment: Fuel Management Systems (FMS) Market report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Fuel Management Systems (FMS) in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

