Fuel Cards Market Consumption and Revenue Analysis by Top Key Vendors (ExxonMobil, HSBC, Shell, SPC, Caltex, DBS, UOB, OCBC, Citibank) | Forecast to 2025

Global Fuel Cards Market Report 2020-2025 cover detailed competitive outlook including the Fuel Cards Market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. The Fuel Cards Market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

Global Fuel Cards Market Overview:

The Global Fuel Cards Market research report is the investigation arranged by investigators, which contain a point by point examination of drivers, limitations, and openings alongside their effect on the Fuel Cards Market development (2020 – 2025).

According to the market report analysis, Fuel card or fleet cards is used for payment of gasoline, diesel, and other fuels at gas stations. Fuel cards are also used to pay for vehicle maintenance and other expenses according to the choice of the fleet owner or manager. Fuel card provides a dynamic view of operations to fleet managers and helps drivers perform cashless payment for fuels or other expenses.

Rising demand for cashless fuel transactions due to ease of use, increasing number of internet users, and the presence of huge number of value added services associated with the fuel cards are the substantial drivers of the market across the globe. Moreover, changing legal framework and increasing demand from developing countries, which are likely to creating numerous opportunity in the near future. Further, fuel cards is simple payment solution for driver of vehicles, it is very cost-effective, and it is powerful online management & reporting tool. These benefits also rising demand of Fuel Cards among its users. However, rising competition from new entrants and lack of IT infrastructure in underdeveloped regions are the factors which limiting the market growth of Fuel Cards across the world.

The Global Fuel Cards Market is segmented based on Type, Application and Region. On the basis of Type, the Global Fuel Cards Market is classified into Active Cards and Non-Active Cards. Based on the Application, the Global Fuel Cards Market is sub-segmented into Moving Services, Packaging Services, Postal & Courier Services, Logistics Services, Taxi Booking & Support Services, Freight Transport, Private Cars and others.

As per the geographic analysis, North America is the significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the region going cashless which makes fuel cards more popular. Europe is estimated to grow at higher rate in the Global Fuel Cards Market over the upcoming years owing to rising digitalization in new payment method in the region. APAC is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Top Leading Key in Players Global Fuel Cards Market: ExxonMobil, Shell, SPC, Caltex, DBS, UOB, OCBC, Citibank, Standard Chartered, ANZ, HSBC and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Global Industry News:

ExxonMobil (November 06, 2019) – ExxonMobil, FuelCell Energy expand agreement for carbon capture technology – The agreement, worth up to $60 million, will focus efforts on optimizing the core technology, overall process integration and large-scale deployment of carbon capture solutions. ExxonMobil is exploring options to conduct a pilot test of next-generation fuel cell carbon capture solution at one of its operating sites.

“ExxonMobil is working to advance carbon capture technologies while reducing costs and enhancing scalability,” said Vijay Swarup, vice president of research and development for ExxonMobil Research and Engineering Company. “This expanded agreement with FuelCell Energy will enable further progress on this unique carbon capture solution that has the potential to achieve meaningful reductions of carbon dioxide emissions from industrial operations.”

FuelCell Energy’s proprietary technology uses carbonate fuel cells to efficiently capture and concentrate carbon dioxide streams from large industrial sources. Combustion exhaust is directed to the fuel cell, which produces power while capturing and concentrating carbon dioxide for permanent storage.

Region segment: Fuel Cards Market report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Fuel Cards in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

