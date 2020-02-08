Fuel Card Market by Services, Solution, Application, Business Analysis, Currents Trends, Statistics, and Investment Opportunities to 2018 – 2028

Segmentation- Fuel Card Market

The Fuel Card Market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Fuel Card Market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Fuel Card Market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Fuel Card across various industries. The Fuel Card Market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

Request 100 Page Sample Report Now at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=265

The Fuel Card Market report offers a plethora of insights which include:

Changing consumption pattern among individuals globally

Historical and future progress of the Fuel Card Market

Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Fuel Card Market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas

Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the Fuel Card Market

Important trends, including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the Fuel Card Market

Competitive Landscape

In April 2019, Radius Payment Solutions – a U.K.-based payment and fleet services company – announced it has acquired Plant-i – a leading provider of telematics and detailed risk management solutions for the construction sector. With this acquisition, Radius Payment Solutions will add Plant-i’s 25,000 assets to its portfolio to become one of the largest telematics company with over 120,000 devices.

In March 2019, FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – a leading provider of fuel cards and workforce payment services – announced that it has entered a definitive agreement with Nvoicepay, Inc. – a developer of accounts payable (AP) software for domestic and international b2b payments. With this acquisition, the company aims to expand its Corporate Payments portfolio by incorporating Nvoicepay’s automated AP solutions, which could help FleetCor to manage full disbursement of accounts payables, including both domestic and international payables, for businesses.

In March 2019, WEX Inc. – a U.S.-based provider of payment solutions – announced that it will acquire the fuel card business of EG Group – a European fuel station and convenience retailer. The company aims to broaden its fuel card acceptance in attractive European markets through the independent fuel card network developed by EG Group’s fuel card business. With this acquisition, the company also aims to reduce its sensitivity to retail fuel prices while strengthening its position in Europe.

In November 2018, Edenred – a leading French stakeholder in the fuel card market – announced that it has entered an agreement to acquire Corporate Spending Innovations (CSI) – a U.S.-based developer and provider of automated corporate payment software. The company announced that this acquisition is in line with the company’s Fast Forward strategy to strengthen its position in the buoyant corporate payment industry.

Leading players in the fuel card market profiled in the Fact.MR report include Fuel Genie (Worldline IT Services Ltd.), H24 (Ingenico Group), Valero Energy Corporation, Eurowag (W.A.G. payment solutions, a.s.), Hoyer GmbH, 360Fuelcard, Exxon Mobil Corporation, BP Plc., Royal Dutch Shell Plc., Total S.A., Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Repsol, S.A., Petro-Canada Superpass (Suncor Energy Inc.), Voyager Fleet Card, Radius Payment Solutions, and DKV Euro Service (DKV Mobility Services Group).

Note: To gain more information on the competitive landscape in the cheese shreds market, get the summary of this report.

Fuel Card Market – Additional Insight

Demand for Fuel Credit Cards to Surge Rapidly; Commercial Fleet Remains Target for Providers

Leading players in the fuel card market are working towards establishing a strong network of payment software developers, fuel companies, as well as financial institutions to meet the increasing demand for fuel credit cards. Though universal fuel cards are among the most popular types of fuel cards, fuel credit cards are rapidly becoming conventional among end-users, especially across commercial fleet.

To capitalize on the rapidly increasing demand for fuel credit cards, a mounting number of world’s leading financial service companies are entering the fuel card market. As commercial fleet has expanded rapidly with growing urbanization and industrialization, commercial fleet remains the primary target for market players.

Scope of the Report

Research Methodology

A recent study published by Fact.MR analyzes growth of the global fuel card market to provide readers with exclusive and actionable market insights. This study is backed by a two-step research process which is inclusive of various primary and secondary resources.

The primary research methodology includes discussions with experts of fuel card industry and information gathered after interviewing other stakeholders. In the secondary process, detailed information about the fuel card market is garnered through various resources such as company annual reports, trade journals, paid resources, press releases, and other publications relevant to fuel card.

After studying industry-validated information about the fuel card market, qualitative conclusions about the prospects of the market can be reached. Findings from these two main processes were used to determine an accurate and exhaustive forecast of global fuel card market for the period from 2018 to 2028.

Request Customized Report As Per Your Requirements at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=265

The Fuel Card Market report answers important questions which include:

Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of Fuel Card in xx industry?

How will the Fuel Card Market grow over the forecast period?

Which end use industry is set to become the leading consumer of Fuel Card by 2029?

What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production of the Fuel Card ?

Which regions are the Fuel Card Market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?

The Fuel Card Market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2028

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=265

Why Choose Fuel Card Market Report?

Fuel Card Market Report follows a multi- disciplinary approach to extract information about various industries. Our analysts perform thorough primary and secondary research to gather data associated with the market. With modern industrial and digitalization tools, we provide avant-garde business ideas to our clients. We address clients living in across parts of the world with our 24/7 service availability.

About Us

Fact.MR is an independent, pure play market intelligence firm incorporated with an objective to deliver high quality, customized market research solutions that help our clients successfully go to the market equipped with actionable insights capable of impacting crucial business decisions.

Contact Us

Suite 9884, 27 Upper Pembroke Street,

Dublin 2, Ireland

Ph. No: +353-1-6111-593