Fruit Tea Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2018 – 2028

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Notable Developments and Competitive Landscape

Notable Developments and Competitive Landscape

As a result of fragmented scenario, the global fruit tea market is highly competitive. This competition is making it difficult for new players to enter the market. To withstand this competition, businesses are resorting to certain strategies that can help them have a sustainable future in the global fruit tea market. These strategies like mergers and collaborations allow the businesses to accumulate sufficient resources that can help them boost their operations such as production, research and development, and distribution. With the improvement of these processes, the players can also achieve a competitive edge over their rivals.

On the flip side, the established and prominent players of the global fruit tea market are adopting the strategies of acquisition to maintain their stronghold in the market. This strategies allow the businesses to expand their operations in several regional domain and widens their customer base.

For Example:

In March 2019, Martin Bauer Group acquired BI Nutraceuticals. The acquisition was aimed to expand the production, research and development, and formulation of the company’s fruit tea product line. With this acquisition, Martin Bauer Group can improve the product portfolio and try to gain more profit.

Some of the prominent players of global fruit tea market are:

Tata Global Beverages Ltd.

Harney & Sons Fine Teas

The Stash Tea Co.

Twining and Co. Ltd.

Global Fruit Tea Market: Key Drivers

Pacing Demand for Flavored Tea Drives the Growth

Tea is the most loved and favored beverages in countries like India, and China. It acts as a replenishing drink for every age group. However, people are welcoming flavored tea. These tea offer better taste and flavor of their favorite fruits. Moreover, the tea can be consumed as both hot and cold and taste equally good in every condition. Based on these advantages and widespread acceptance by the people of these flavored tea is one of the key factors responsible for the growth of global fruit tea market in the estimated time frame.

Wide Range of Health Benefits Fuels the Market’s Growth

Fruit tea is a rich source of Vitamin C which helps in detoxifying the body and solve several skin related issues. Also, the tea is extensively used as a strong anti-stress drink that can help the consumer to get relaxed. Apart from these benefits fruit tea is also beneficial for the patients suffering from high cholesterol and blood sugar or are dealing with issues like obesity. Based on these health benefits the fruit tea market is growing exponentially these days.

Global Fruit Tea Market: Regional Analysis

On geographical front Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as one of the leading region in the global fruit tea market. The growth of the region is attributed to rising number of supporters of fruit tea in countries like India, China and Singapore. Moreover, rising disposable income of the people also aids to the growth of Asia Pacific in the global fruit tea market in the duration of 2018 to 2026.

The global fruit tea market is segmented on the basis of:

Type Conventional fruit tea Organic fruit tea



