Fruit Powders Market Set to Surge Significantly During 2016 – 2026

Assessment of the Fruit Powders Market

The latest report on the Fruit Powders Market offers a comprehensive analysis of the key aspects of the market that are likely to shape the growth of the market in the upcoming years. The report probes into the current trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that are likely to impact the dynamics of the Fruit Powders Market over the forecast period 2016 – 2026.

The report indicates that the Fruit Powders Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period. The report dissects the Fruit Powders Market into different segments including to provide a clear understanding of the various aspects of the market. The report segregates the Fruit Powders Market by product type wherein the adoption rate, pricing structure, and supply-demand ratio of each product over the forecast period is accurately monitored.

The report addresses the following queries pertaining to the Fruit Powders Market:

How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the dynamics of the Fruit Powders Market? Why are region 1 and region 2 anticipated to witness the highest growth over the forecast period? Why are consumers leaning away from purchasing products that are manufactured using traditional techniques? Why are the sales of product 2 higher than that of product 1? Is there any scope for innovation in the current Fruit Powders Market landscape?

The presented study dissects the Fruit Powders Market on the basis of application and provides accurate data related to the size, share, and revenue growth of each application over the forecast period.

Key takeaways from the Report:

Overview of the market structure in different regions

Impact of environmental and other regulatory norms on the Fruit Powders Market

Growth prospects of the Fruit Powders market in various regions

Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances

Business prospects of prominent players operating in the Fruit Powders Market

Key players and manufacturers in fruit powders market are planning to develop innovative fruit powders in order to cater to the rising needs of nutraceutical, pharmaceutical and food and beverage applications. Availability of the customized fruit powders is a significant trend that is likely to gain traction in fruit powders market in the forthcoming years. Strawberry and apple fruit powders are observing notable popularity in the cosmetic industry. Super fruit powders is anticipated as the vital factor driving growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Fusion of the fruit powders is anticipated to be an emerging trend in fruit powders market. Growing consumption of the packaged food and beverage together with rising health awareness is anticipated to drive the fruit powders market. Furthermore, increasing utilization of fruit powders across manufacturing of the packaged food and beverage will further drive the growth of fruit powders market. Functional beverage and ready-to-drink sectors are proving significant opportunities for growth of fruit powders market. However, adverse weather conditions and natural disasters are likely to significantly hamper the growth of fruit powders market.

Fruit powders are made by freeze drying and vacuum processing method. Fruit powders are available at organic markets and health food stores. Fruits contain more water, hence it is concentrated to remove excess water, demineralized which is then spray-dried to get free flowing powder. Fruit powders can be used as an ingredient for cooking or as flavoring agent. Fruit powders have long shelf life at ambient temperature due to low water activity along with low logistic expenditure due to low weight and volume. Fruit powders are made from either spray drying or freeze drying process. Fruit powders comprise sun-dried or freeze-dried that is ground into powder, devoid of supplementary additives that contains around similar calories as raw fruit. Fruit powders contains no artificial colors or preservatives in it coupled with low-fat and low sodium amount present in Fruit powders. Fruit powders are mostly used in supplements, beverages and vitamin enhanced formulas. Fruit powders are convenient to incorporate in pharmaceutical formulations such as tablets, capsules or softgels.

Global Fruit Powders: Market Segmentation

The global fruit powders market is segmented on the basis of fruit type, application and region.

The fruit powders market is segmented on the basis of fruit type such as apple, banana, orange, lemon, pineapple, grapes, pear, specialty fruits such as blueberry and cranberry, and others such as mango, pomegranate, and watermelon.

The fruit powders market is segmented on the basis of application type in which fruit powders is used in applications in food products such as infant formula, beverage premixes, supplemental liquids, desserts, smoothies and instant food products, in beverages such as fruit drinks, energy drinks and carbonated drinks, in pharmaceuticals such as tablets, softgels and capsules, confectionery such as chocolates, and biscuits, bakery products such as cakes, bread and bread products and candy and dairy products such as yogurt, flavored milk, cheese and butter. Hence, the global fruit powders market is expected to significantly increase the revenue contribution over the forecast period.

Global Fruit Powders Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global fruit powders industry can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Globally, among all regions, Asia Pacific has developed as the dominant region in global fruit powders market followed by Europe and North America. Increasing usage of fruit powders in meat industry coupled with rising demand for natural colorants, has strengthened the growth of global fruit powders market and hence is projected to significantly expand the revenue contribution of the market over the forecast period.

Global Fruit Powders Market: Growth Drivers

The global fruit powders market driving factors are increasing demand for variety of fruit powders health drinks that contains high amount of vitamins and minerals and antioxidants. The fruit powders market is estimated to have growth potential in developing and developed countries as a result of consumer preference towards health drinks along with variety of fruit flavors in the drinks. Fruit powders are convenient and economical substitute to fresh fruits in various different applications. The use of fruit powders in infant formulas is seen to have robust growth due to consumer preference towards fruit flavored infant formula which also provides essential vitamins and minerals for infants. Along with increasing usage of fruit powders in various industries and economic potential by increased fruit production in the market, the global fruit powders market is expected to observe robust growth over the forecast period.

Global Fruit Powders Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global fruit powders market include La Herbal (India), Farmvilla, Aum Agri Freeze Foods, SVagrofood, NutriBotanica, Kanegrade Limited, Saipro Biotech Pvt. Ltd, Kamdhenu Foods, NutraDry, Batory Foods, AARKAY FOOD PRODUCTS LTD and The Green Labs LLC. The companies are expected to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio in global fruit powders market. The companies are projected to frame certain strategies in future in order to gain the competitive advantage in global fruit powders market till 2026.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, and others)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Benelux, Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

