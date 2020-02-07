Fruit Beer Market : Report analyzes the segments and provides the relative contribution to the development2018 – 2028

Fruit Beer Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Fruit Beer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Fruit Beer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Fruit Beer Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

key drivers, notable developments, business opportunities, and key players of the global fruit beer market.

Global Fruit Beer Market: Notable Developments

Saint Louis Brewery of U.S. brought new fruity alternatives to conventional winter brews in October 2018 under the banner of Merry Berry Ale. The new drinks pours red and are available in flavors such as raspberry, blueberry, and blackberry, with the touch of lemon and vanilla.

A chain of handicraft beers, Rogue Ales and Spirits introduced its new product named as Counter Currant in October 2018. It is a ground to glass beer which is inspired by black currants that are grown at the Rogue Farms at Independence, Oregon.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global fruit beer market include –

Brewery Ommegang

Joseph James Brewing Company

Magic Hat Brewing Company

Lost Coast Brewery

New Belgium Brewing Company

These players are proactively adopting strategies such as mergers, partnerships, and collaborations in order to expand their business in various regions across the globe. Some of the prominent players of global fruit beer market are also acquiring other small and medium scale businesses in order to cater the growing demand of fruit beers across the globe. Such a contribution by the players is expected to accelerate the growth of global fruit beer market in the forecast period.

Global Fruit Beer Market: Key Drivers

Rising preference of refreshing fruit beers among the female population is one of the key parameters promoting the growth of global fruit beer market. The fruit beer has the perfect balance between traditional malt beer and fruit sweetness. This gives a unique punch of taste to beer lovers. This unique taste and its growing popularity among various beer lovers is one of the prominent growth factor of global fruit beer market.

The market is majorly being driven by rising disposable incomes in burgeoning global population. Moreover, an increasing number of restaurants, and vast acceptance of western culture too is promoting demand of fruit beers. Lastly, relaxation in various government policies regarding sale of non-alcoholic beverages is also predicted to help the global fruit beer market to grow during the forecast period. The global fruit beer market’s expansion is also attributed to the growth of working employment class in different countries.

Global Fruit Beer Market: Regional Dominance

The fruit beer market shall experience maximum growth in the European region in the forecast period. The growth of the region is attributed to the growing surge, production and consumption of the fruit beer in the region. Also, factors such as high per capita income and increasing health-centric population along with heavy influence of media industry shall influence the region’s growth in the fruit beer market.

The global fruit beer market is segmented into:

Distribution channel Off-trade On-trade



