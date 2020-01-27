Frozen Ready Meals Market Size, Status and Global Outlook 2019 | Nestlé, Connie’s Pizza, The Kraft Heinz Company, McCain Foods Limited, Unilever, others

Frozen Ready Meals Market: Inclusive Insight

The Frozen Ready Meals Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Frozen Ready Meals market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.

In June 2019, Ready meals which is an Australian potato processor has been acquired by the Lamb Weston. With this acquisition enables Lamb Weston to operate in 18 processing facilities worldwide this will further strengthen and expand the company’s business globally.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Nestlé, Connie’s Pizza, The Kraft Heinz Company, McCain Foods Limited, Unilever, 2sfg, Maple Leaf Foods, Hormel Foods Corporation, ADVANCED FRESH CONCEPTS FRANCHISE CORP, CSC Brand L.P, Fleury Michon, Nomad Foods, Tyson Foods, Inc., Sigma Alimentos, ASAHI FORGE CORPORATION, General Mills Inc, Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG, Daiya Foods Inc, Conagra Brands Inc and Atkins Nutritionals Inc.

Global frozen ready meals market is projected to , register a substantial CAGR of 5.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to rise in awareness about health issues such as celiac disease, increase in the working population and single households and growth in the organized retails of frozen ready meals market

Global Frozen Ready Meals Market By Type (Canned/Preserved Ready Meals, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads), Distribution Channel (Store-Based Retailing ,Online Retailing), Moisture Content (High Moisture Content, Medium Moisture Content, Low Moisture Content), Ingredients (High Intensity Sweeteners, Flavourant, Natural Color, Natural Flavors, Fatty acids), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Rise in awareness about health issues such as celiac disease and lactose intolerance is driving the market growth

Increasing working population and less time for food preparation is a driver for this market

Increase in purchasing power and changing lifestyle are driving the market growth

Growth in the organized retails of frozen ready meals market is boosting the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High concentration of sodium salt in frozen meals can lead to high blood pressure which is a restraining the market growth

Presence of fats in the frozen food is hindering the market growth

Negative mind-sets and perceptions about the frozen food on health effect is also restraining the market growth

