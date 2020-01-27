Frozen Ready Meal Market to Record Rapid Revenue Growth from 2020 to 2026 – ConAgra, Fleury Michon, Kraft Heinz, Nestle, Unilever

Frozen ready meal is an instant, convenient, affordable, and healthy alternative to fresh food. Frozen meals offer a wide variety of food items ranging from meats, mashed potatoes, and mushy vegetables. There is high demand for frozen ready meals, as exposing foods to freezing conditions keeps them free from microbial and fungal contamination. Frozen ready meals can be stored for several months without affecting the quality based on the type of food.

Some of the Top companies profiled in this report are: ConAgra, Fleury Michon, Kraft Heinz, Nestle, Unilever, 2 Sisters Food Group, Kerry Group, Pinnacle Foods, Sanquan Food, Amy’s Kitchen, Europastry, Iceland Foods, LDC Sable, Iglo Group, Ajinomoto Group, General Mills, JBS, Kellogg, Findus Group, Frosta, Maple Leaf Foods, Nichirei Foods, Schwan’s Company, Greencore Group.

Global Frozen Ready Meal Market Segmentation:

Product Type Segmentation:

Beef Meals

Chicken Meals

Frozen Pizza

Frozen Vegetarian Meals

Others

Industry Segmentation:

Supermarket

Convenience Store

Online Stores

Others

TOC (Table of Content)

Chapter 1 Frozen Ready Meal Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Frozen Ready Meal Industry

Chapter 3 Global Frozen Ready Meal Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Market Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2015-2019)

Chapter 5 Global Market Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2015-2019)

Chapter 6 Global Market Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Market Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Frozen Ready Meal Market Forecast (2020-2026)

