Frozen Processed Food (Frozen Bakery Products, Frozen Desserts, Frozen Meat Substitutes, Frozen Processed Fish/Seafood Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2019-2027

growing demand for hygienic food which contains low calorie and low fat percentage is another major opportunity for the global frozen processed food market. Rising consumer awareness for health and wellness and the increasing obesity issues worldwide is increasing the demand for low fat calorie frozen processed food items.

In terms of revenue, the frozen processed poultry held the largest market share in 2014 followed by the frozen processed sea food segment. However, the frozen processed sea food segment is expected to surpass the frozen processed poultry segment in terms of revenue share by 2021. In terms of volume, the frozen processed red meat segment held the largest market share in 2014 and is expected to remain the market leader during the forecast period. Also, in terms of volume, the frozen processed poultry segment held the second largest market share in 2014.

North America dominated the global frozen processed foods market in 2014. Asia Pacific held the second largest market share in the global frozen processed food market right after North America in 2014 but is expected to dominate the global processed food market in the future.

The global frozen processed food market is dominated by some of the major players operating in this market. ConAgra Foods, Inc, Nestle S.A., Tyson Foods Inc., Unilever plc, BRF S.A., General Mills are some of the major players operating in global processed food market.

The report has been segmented by product type, and by geography and it includes drivers, restraints and opportunities (DRO’s), cause and effect analysis of the frozen processed food market. The study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2015 to 2021. We have featured the current market scenario for the global frozen processed food market and identified future trends that will impact demand for frozen processed food during the forecast period.

The global frozen processed food market has been segmented by product types into frozen bakery products, frozen desserts, frozen meat substitutes, frozen processed sea food, frozen processed poultry, frozen processed red meat and others

The report also analyzes factors driving and inhibiting growth of the frozen processed food market. The report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate strategies accordingly.

The frozen processed food market has been segmented as:

Global Frozen Processed Food Market by Product Type

Frozen Bakery Products

Frozen Desserts

Frozen Meat Substitutes

Frozen Processed Fish/Sea Food

Frozen Processed Poultry

Frozen Processed Red Meat

Others

Global Frozen Processed Food Market by Geography/ Country

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW) Middle East Latin America Africa



