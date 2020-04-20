Frozen Potatoes Market: Size, Share, Demand, Dynamics, Trends, Applications, Price, Top Manufacturers Analysis and 2020-2026 Global Industry Growth Forecast Report

Global Frozen Potatoes Market will reach 4080.3 Million USD by the end of 2022 with a CAGR of 6.67%. The Global Frozen Potatoes market was valued at 2954.1 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 4080.3 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.67% during 2017-2022.

Frozen Potatoes is prepared from washed, mature, sound tubers of the potato plant of the species and subjected to a freezing process in the appropriate equipment. In general, frozen potatoes must be shipped at 0 degrees F (plus or minus 10 degrees F). Frozen Potatoes can be divided into two categories Chips type and Non-chips type. Chips type production market share accounted for the higher proportion, with a figure of 63.62% in 2017, Non-chips type account for 36.38%.

The sales market share of Global Frozen Potatoes in QSR use, Household use and other applications have been stable year by year, at 52.43%, 37.08% and 10.49% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Frozen Potatoes in the Global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Frozen Potatoes market has the most promising sales prospects in QSR use.

Mart research center data shows that North America is the biggest contributor to the Frozen Potatoes revenue market, accounted for 36.45% of the total Global market with a revenue of 4531 million USD in 2017, followed by Europe, 30.46% with a revenue of 3787.3 million USD. McCain Foods is the largest company in the Global Frozen Potatoes market, accounted for 33.64% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by Lamb Weston and Simplot Foods, accounted for 22.73% and 16.66% of the revenue market share in 2017.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Frozen Potatoes in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Frozen Potatoes market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

McCain Foods

Lamb Weston

Simplot Foods

Kraft Heinz

Aviko Group

Farm Frites

Cavendish Farms

Agristo

Nomad Foods

General Mills

Ardo

11er Nahrungsmittel

Pizzoli

Landun

GoyaFoods

Seneca Foods

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Chips

Non-chips

On the basis on the end users-applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications-end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Frozen Potatoes for each application, including

Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)

Household

Other

