Fresh Meat Packaging Market Volume to Expand 1.5X During Forecast Period 2019-2027

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the fresh meat packaging market in its published report, which includes global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast for 2019 – 2027. In terms of revenue, the global fresh meat packaging market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, due to several factors, about which, TMR offers detailed insights and forecast in this report.

Fresh Meat Packaging Market – An Overview

Meat, being a perishable product, gets easily damaged when left uncovered and unprocessed in ambient temperature. As cured meats degrade in the presence of oxygen, it is important to adopt a packaging system to offer consumers with healthy and safe food. The need for sustainable packaging that can hinder microbial growth and prevent contamination leads to the introduction of fresh meat packaging. Fresh meat packaging extends the shelf life of fresh meat, keeping it fresh for a long duration. Innovations in the preservation process by manufacturers continue to search for a packaging solution that can extend the shelf-life of meat products as well as be safe and eco-friendly.

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) to Witness Growth Opportunities for Fresh Meat Packaging Manufacturers

Asia Pacific excluding Japan, in terms of fresh meat packaging, covers more than 20% of the global fresh meat packaging market, and is anticipated to maintain its prominence over the forecast period. India & China are the most attractive markets for the extensive growth of the fresh meat packaging market. The markets in China and India, collectively accounted for ~60% of the APEJ fresh meat packaging market in 2018. Increased consumer convenience is the major trend for fresh meat packaging in the Asia Pacific region.

Similarly, stakeholders are developing user-friendly software that facilitate design packaging for a range of meat products. This software is collaborated with modified atmosphere packaging, which helps strike the right balance of gas composition by taking into consideration the permeation of gases through the packaging film, and serves as a sustainable packaging solution.

The fresh meat packaging market is highly fragmented, which is creating opportunities of business for new market players to enter into the landscape. In the sustainable packaging landscape, stakeholders are making use of recycled PET plastic for fresh meat packaging. For instance, in July 2019, Winpak – a leading Canadian manufacturer and distributor of packaging materials, announced the launch of flexible packaging for meatballs that helps save on an average of 30 tons of plastic per annum.