Free Space Optics (FSO) and Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market Continuous Excellent Growth | LightPointe Communications Inc (US), Fsona Networks (Canada), Wireless Excellence (UK)

Global Free Space Optics (FSO) and Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 282.60 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3466.30 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 36.00% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to replacement of old technology with free space optics

Free space optics (FSO) is the transmission of infrared beams in order to get optical communication. It is dependent on the medium due to fog, rain, scattering, obstruction, atmospheric turbulence and many more. Visible light communication (VLC) is communication technique which consists of high bandwidth and does not have any affect from electromagnetic sources. Here, the visible spectrum is regulated to transfer data.

Market Drivers:

There is demand for replacement of old technology with free space optics startups is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

There is rise in the number of space researches is also driving the market.

Market Restraints:

There is increase in fitting charges is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Deterioration of signals due to government inference is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Free Space Optics (FSO) and Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market

By Component

Light Emitting Diode Phosphorus LEDs Red Green Blue (RGB) LEDs Resonant Cavity LEDs (RCLEDs) Organic LEDs (OLEDS) Microlens LEDs Near-Infrared Or Ultraviolet LEDs

Photodetector Photodiode Image Sensor

Microcontroller Modulation Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) Pulse Position Modulation (PPM) Variable Pulse Position Modulation (VPPM) Pulse Amplitude Modulation (PAM) Color Shift Keying (CSK) Frequency Shift Keying (FSK) Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplex (OFDM) Spatial Modulation (SM) Demodulation Diode Detector Synchronous Detector Software



By Transmission Type

Unidirectional Transmission

Bidirectional Transmission

By Application

Smart Store

Street Light

Consumer Electronics Residential Commercial

Defense and Security

Vehicle and Transportation Vehicle-To-Vehicle Communication Location-Based Service Intelligent Transportation System Advanced Traffic Management System Advanced Traveler Information System Vehicle-To-Infrastructure Communications Advanced Public Transportation System Aviation Hospital Asset Tracking Patient Tracking Data Monitoring Underwater Communication Hazardous Environment Others Museum Digital Signage Hotel and Casino Logistics



Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes key manufacturers covered, key market segments, scope of products offered in the global Free Space Optics (FSO) And Visible Light Communication (VLC) market, years considered, and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of type of product and application.

Executive Summary: It gives a summary of key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Production by Region: Here, the report provides information related to import and export, production, revenue, and key players of all regional markets studied.

Profile of Manufacturers: Each player profiled in this section is studied on the basis of SWOT analysis, their products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors.

Company Coverage of Free Space Optics (FSO) And Visible Light Communication (VLC) market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

Few of the major competitors currently working in free space optics (FSO) and visible light communication (VLC) market are LightPointe Communications Inc (US), Fsona Networks (Canada), Wireless Excellence (UK), Plaintree Systems Inc. (Canada), Trimble Hungary (Hungary). Signify Holding (Netherlands), Oledcomm (France), Lucibel (France), pureLiFi (UK), Acuity Brands (US), General Electric (US), Fraunhofer HHI (Germany), LVX System (US), Panasonic (Japan), IBSENtelecom (Norway), Trimble Hungary Kft, Inc.( Hungary), Wireless Excellence Ltd.(UK), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (US), Optelix Wireless(UK), among others.

Competitive Analysis

Global Free Space Optics (FSO) and Visible Light Communication (VLC) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of free space optics (FSO) and visible light communication (VLC) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Various methodologies utilized to analyze the Free Space Optics (FSO) And Visible Light Communication (VLC) market report:

Major Geographies Covered: United States, China, European Union & Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) etc.

Sub Regions Included: North America [United States, Canada, Mexico], Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam], Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe], South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America], Middle East & Africa [GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa]

