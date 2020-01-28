Fraud Detection And Prevention (FDP) Market Trends and Future Opportunities Till 2022

Modern day business procedures depend on sophisticated technology. However, these advanced software and management systems do have loopholes that can be craftily manipulated by an expert, to gain benefits. Fraud has been on the rise incurring heavy losses for enterprises and has become a major issue.The BFSI sector is the main area of focus of fraudsters, due to high value monetary transactions and card payments.

Rising number and amount of transactions, along with rapid technological advancements, have led to a staggering increase in fraud losses across the BFSI vertical. As the volume of online and card-related transactions is growing, specially post demonetization (in the Indian Market), the possibility of frauds has risen significantly, which has encouraged the industry to adopt and implement several technological solutions like FDP, to curb frauds and cut down on losses.

Technology

Fraud detection and prevention systems (FDP) are those software applications which are used to provide analytical solutions for detection and prevention of fraud in future. Authentication solutions and fraud analytical solutions comprise the core of FDP systems. FDP systems analyze data from a vast range of data sources for possible inaccuracies, analyzes patterns, anomalies and trends in the transactions. It identifies the outliers and exhibits the same in case of doubtful situations and transactions. FDP prevents unauthorized access preventing fraud incidents, verifies user identity and maintains data integrity.

Market Dynamics

Growth in the enterprise data and its complexity, industry specific requirements, and rise in the cost of fraud, are some of the drivers for the FDP market. Technological advancements and regulatory changes also act as factors in driving demand for FDP. However, high cost involvement, low level of awareness, and unavailability of pre-deployment measures are expected to restrain the growth of the FDP market.New visualization tools and applications along with customer analytics and predictive analytics will further enhance the demand for FDP.

Market Segmentation

The global FDP market has been broadly fragmented by solution, fraud type, Nature of fraud, scale of end-user and verticals. As per solution, the market has been divided into fraud analytics, authentication (single factor and multi factor), governance, risk and compliance (GRC) solutions, reporting and visualization. On the basis of fraud type, it has been segregated into internal fraud and external fraud. In terms of nature of fraud, the market has been segmented into suspicious activities reports, alerts, illegal activity, money laundering, terrorism financing and data anomalies, error and omissions.

The application of FDP comprises multiple sectors, such as BFSI, manufacturing, retail, communication, healthcare, government, real estate, media and entertainment, energy and power, travel and transportation, professional services and others.

Geographic Analysis

North America is expected to hold major share for FDP market in upcoming years, owing to a high concentration of business enterprises, followed closely by Europe which has also shown similar trends. Asia-pacific is expected to exhibit highest growth rate due to globalization and new investment regulations fueling the increase in number of small and medium scale enterprises (SME’s). India and Japan, with rapid rise of SMEs and industrial sector growth, are projected to transform into lucrative markets with high growth potential. Latin America will also provide high growth rate because of improved investment opportunities.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) market include Visa Inc., ACI Worldwide, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., BAE Systems Detica, SAP, Bosch Software Innovations Gmbh, Oracle, Computer Sciences Corporation, Mastercard, EMC Corporation, IBM, FICO (Fair Isaac Corporation), Fiserv, Inc., and FIS Company among others.ValidSoft UK Ltd., Alaric Systems Ltd., Threatmetrix, Cvidya, Lavastorm Analytics and Easy Solutions Inc. are some of the key innovators performing in the market.

