Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) Market: 2020-2028 by Disease Overview, Trends, Symptoms, Clinical Trials, Diagnostic Methods, Epidemiology, Drugs & Emerging Therapies Analysis and Industry Forecast

Fragile X Syndrome (FXS)- Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2028 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Fragile X Syndrome in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and the United Kingdom), and Japan. The Report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, the current and forecasted market size of Fragile X Syndrome from 2017 to 2028 segmented by seven major markets.

Fragile X Syndrome is a genetic disease due to a CGG trinucleotide expansion, called as full mutation (greater than 200 CGG repeats), in the fragile X mental retardation 1 gene locus Xq27.3. This leads to a hyper-methylated region in the gene promoter therefore silencing it and lowering the expression levels of the fragile X mental retardation 1, a protein involved in synaptic plasticity and maturation. It is considered as the most common inherited cause of intellectual disability.

Individuals with Fragile X Syndrome are present with intellectual disability, autism, hyperactivity, long face, large or prominent ears, and macroorchidism at puberty and thereafter. Most of the young children with Fragile X Syndrome will present with language delay, sensory hyperarousal and anxiety.

Geography Covered

– The United States

– EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

– Japan

Study Period: 2017-2028

Fragile X Syndrome – Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm

Fragile X Syndrome causes intellectual disability, behavioral and learning challenges and various physical characteristics. Though Fragile X Syndrome occurs in both genders, males are more frequently affected than females, and generally with greater severity. Life expectancy is not affected in people with Fragile X Syndrome because there are usually no life-threatening health concerns associated with the condition.

As one of the most common cause of inherited intellectual disability, Fragile X Syndrome occurs in 1 in every 4000 males and 1 in every 8000 females. The average age of male Fragile X Syndrome diagnosis is 35-37 months and females Fragile X Syndrome diagnosis is 42 months.

Fragile X Syndrome Epidemiology

The Fragile X Syndrome epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every 7 major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders (KOL).

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology (Total Diagnosed Prevalence of Fragile X Syndrome in 7MM, Gender-Specific Prevalence of Fragile X Syndrome in 7MM, and Age-Specific Prevalence of Fragile X Syndrome), scenario of Fragile X Syndrome in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017-2028.

According to Mart Research, the total prevalent cases of Fragile X Syndrome in the 7MM was found to be 117,962 in 2017. The diagnosed prevalence of Fragile X Syndrome in the 7MM is expected to increase during the study period of 2017-2028 due to increase in the awareness of the condition.

Fragile X Syndrome Drug Chapters

This segment of the Fragile X Syndrome report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.

In the absence of any approved therapy for the treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, the current market size of Fragile X Syndrome is mainly dependent on various specialized therapies, such as speech and language therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy and drug therapies. The most frequently prescribed therapeutic drug classes are psychotropic drugs, such as antidepressants, stimulants, tranquilizers, and antipsychotics, that are often used to treat disorders such as hyperactivity, anxiety, and inattention.



Fragile X Syndrome Market Outlook

The Fragile X Syndrome market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.

According to Mart Research, the market of Fragile X Syndrome in 7MM was found to be approximately USD 33.51 Million in 2017.

Fragile X Syndrome market size in the United States accounted for approx. 66% of the total market in 2017. The US led the market in 2017, followed by the EU5 and Japan respectively.

Fragile X Syndrome Drugs Uptake

This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2017-2028. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.

Currently, the market of Fragile X Syndrome depends on off-label psychotropic drugs, such as antidepressants, stimulants, tranquilizers, antipsychotics and others.

Various therapies are in the late stage of development by various companies such as BPN14770 (Tetra Therapeutics), Cannabidiol (Zynerba Pharmaceuticals), OV101 (Ovid Therapeutics), Acamprosate (Confluence Pharmaceuticals), and Trofinetide (Neuren Pharmaceuticals) for patients with Fragile X Syndrome. All these therapies are expected to enter the market during the forecast period 2019-2028.

