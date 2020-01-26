FPSO Market Analysus Report by Product Type, Industry Application and Future Technology 2024

The FPSO market has continued to have solid performance amidst a number of dynamic forces shaping the FPSO market, such as a potential trade war, skilled talent shortages, and straining supply chains. . A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of FPSO Market.
A floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel is a type of floating production system used for offshore production, storage, and offloading of oil and gas. Generally, an FPSO vessel is a converted oil tanker or a newly constructed unit. An FPSO is often similar in appearance to a ship and is equipped with production and processing facilities onboard. Furthermore, FPSOs consist of offloading facilities for the purpose of transporting processed oil and gas to onshore receiving facilities through a shuttle tanker.
List of key players profiled in the report:
Maersk, BW Offshore, Aker Floating Production Group, Marubeni Corporation, MOL Group, Mitsui Engineering and Shipbuilding, Malaysia International Shipping Corporation Berhd, Bluewater Energy Services B.V., Teekay Corporation, Petrofac, SBM Offshore N.V., Yinson Holdings Berhad, Bumi Armada Berhad, MODEC Inc.
By Type
Converted, New-build, Redeployed
By Operator
Small Independent, Large Independent, Leased Operator, Major National Oil Companies (NOC’s),
By Application
Shallow Water, Deep Water, Ultra-deep Water
By Hull
Single Hull, Double Hull,
By Propulsion
Self-propelled, Towed,
By
The report analyses the FPSO Market By Type and By Country for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.
Region Segmentation of FPSO Market
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
The report has covered and analyzed the potential of FPSO market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the FPSO market report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies.
Scope of the FPSO Market Report
FPSO Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
FPSO Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
Analysis By Type:
Regional Analysis – Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024
FPSO Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
FPSO Market Analysis By Type
Report Highlights
Competitive Landscape: Company Share Analysis
Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.
Market Trends
Porter Five Forces Analysis.
SWOT Analysis.
Company Analysis –
