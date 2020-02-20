Foundries Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2022

The Business Research Company’s Foundries Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global foundries market expected to reach a value of nearly $302.97 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. The growth in the foundries market is due to increase in new vehicle sales in rapidly developing countries such as china and India owing to rise in disposable income, growing population.

foundries market consists of sales of molded castings by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that pour molten metal into molds to produce castings. Foundries include iron foundries, steel investment foundries, steel foundries, non-ferrous metal die casting foundries, aluminum foundries and other non-ferrous metal foundries.

Computer-Aided Designs (CAD) programs is a major trend in the foundry market for enhanced productivity. This technology involves the adaptation of CAD files to guide additive manufacturing programs, as the major trends witnessed in the global foundries market.

The foundries market is segmented into

Ferrous Metal Foundries Nonferrous Metal Foundries

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the foundries market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the foundries market are Alcoa, Bharat Forge, Hitachi Metals, Precision Castparts, AMCOL Metalcasting.

