Formulation Additives Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Huntsman, Munzing Corporation, Honeywell International, Momentive Performance Materials, Allnex Group

Global Formulation Additives Market was valued at USD 326.7 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 445.8 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2019 to 2026. The Formulation Additives market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years.

Global Formulation Additives Market was valued at USD 326.7 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 445.8 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Formulation Additives Market include:

Huntsman

Munzing Corporation

Honeywell International

Momentive Performance Materials

Allnex Group

Arkema

BYK Additives

Dow