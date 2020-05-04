Forensic Technologies Market: Development Factors and Investment Analysis by Leading Manufacturers

The global Forensic Technologies market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Forensic Technologies market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Forensic Technologies market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Forensic Technologies market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Forensic Technologies market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Market: Competitive Landscape

The report concludes with the company profile section which includes company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments for market players. The major players that are profiled in the report include, NMS Labs, SPEX Forensics, GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Neogen Corporation, Forensics Consulting Solutions, LLC, Forensic Pathway, SCIEX (Danaher Corporation),Thermo Fisher Scientific and others.

Global Forensic Technologies Market has been segmented into:

Global Forensic Technologies Market, by services DNA profiling PCR Y- STR RFLP Mitochondrial DNA Others Chemical Analysis Mass Spectrometry Chromatography Spectroscopy Others Biometric / Fingerprint Analysis Firearm Analysis Others (computer forensics, network forensics, cloud forensics, etc.)

Global Forensic Technologies Market, by Location Laboratory Forensics (LIMS) Portable Forensics (FaaS)

Global Forensic Technologies Market, by Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Each market player encompassed in the Forensic Technologies market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Forensic Technologies market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

